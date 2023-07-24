TikTok's Little Treat Culture Is A Big Deal. Here's Why.
We’re all about a little treat. Who doesn't want to reward themselves after a job well done (even if it’s not-so-well done)? Coffee if we’re running errands, an açaí bowl if we did our morning walk, a four-hour binge watching sesh of Love Island UK after a day of work...you get the gist. TikTok users call it “little treat culture” — and it’s a lifestyle many folks happily follow.
Breaking Down Little Treat Culture
Let us break it down for you. Little treat culture is essentially the act of indulging in small, inexpensive pleasures for an instant boost of happiness and satisfaction. A prime example: TikTok creator @thebookshelfbitch treated herself to a $8.40 latte, just because it was Friday and she wanted it. Her philosophy? You’re worth the $8.40 — and everyone in her comments section agreed.
One active contributor to LTC is @jordxnlewis, and the comments under her TikTok are full of other little treat practitioners explaining their own habits. One person wrote, “I have this thing called drink tax. Anytime I go somewhere I have to get something to drink.” Another added, “Especially if it’s under $10, for some reason it doesn’t count.” Another wrote, “If I’m leavin the house I’m getting a treat and not a damn thing anyone can do to stop me.” TBH, same here.@faerest.ofthemall considers LTC a part of women's evolution. “Do not feel bad about your little treats. Women are FORAGERS. Evolution REQUIRES we bring a lil something back to our shelter. It’s SCIENCE.” We’re with her on this one. “A little treat could mean anything, maybe I wanna buy a box of girl scout cookies. sometimes it's a $10 smoothie. I might drive 12 miles just to get my favorite slice of tiramisu. the triple creamy trader joe's brie cheese is a treat. an ice cream cone from mcdonald's. a pack of gummy worms. the possibilities are endless,” wrote @batteryacidenthusiast
Little Treat Culture Is A Good Thing — Here's Why
Sure, this may be consumerism at its finest, but there’s also scientifically-backed evidence in support of LTC. “When we treat ourselves, our brains release dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is associated with pleasure,” says Dr. Elizabeth Campbell, licensed psychologist, marriage and family therapist, and career counselor.
As you place that super cute purple blush that you definitely-don’t-need-but-also-definitely-do in your cart, a mini rush of dopamine floods your body, quite literally improving your mood. Treats can turn a bad day around and make a good day even better.
Imagine you’re out and about and buy yourself a cinnamon roll. No, not because you’re hungry now, but because you know you’ll be craving a little treat later. After a long day of meetings you return to a cinnamon roll waiting for you. Boom! Instant mood boost! Now your long, tiring day of meetings ends with a delicious treat, and you can happily leave work behind and transition into your evening.
LTC is also an incredibly helpful way to get things done…especially those boring things on your to-do list that you’ve been avoiding for weeks. Perhaps knowing a piece of chocolate awaits your return from the bank is enough of an incentive to get you there. Sure, you don’t need said chocolate, but it sure makes the journey a bit more fun!
As long as you’ve got the budget to support the occasional little treat — we say go for it. We certainly are.
