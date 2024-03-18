How To Romanticize Your Life For Spring 2024
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
We've collectively decided spring is the perfect time to hit the reset button because January put us through the wringer. Now that we’ve set aside our resolutions and need forself-improvement for something that feels more idyllic, we’re ready to share how you can romanticize your life too. Since you’ll be spending more time in the sun (finally) and watching gorgeous flowers bloom, spring is the best time to start this new trend because it’s when everything truly starts to feel new. Hey Alexa, play “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, please!
Make a Playlist Full of Affirmations
Listening to a good playlist full of affirmative lyrics is an instant mood-booster and a super easy way to romanticize your life. From Taylor Swift to Janelle Monáe, there’s so many empowering songs you can add to help you set the tone for the day. If you don't have time to listen to music while getting ready for work or school in the mornings, make sure you download your playlist to your phone so you can listen to it during your commute! Check out 40 Motivational Affirmations To Encourage Youtoo!
Go For Daily Walks
It’s easy to get used to bed-rotting, but nothing compares to getting a healthy dose of Vitamin D via daily walks. The best part about it is that you don’t have to accomplish a 20-mile trek. Simply cruising around your neighborhood or local park one to two times per day counts. Just don’t forget to invest in a great pair of walking shoes!
Learn to Make Your Own Version of the Sleepy Girl Mocktail
You’ve seen the coveted sleepy girl mocktail floating around TikTok and are wondering if it’s worth making. The short answer is hell yes! Some of our team deals with insomnia periodically and have recently found that drinking a sleepy girl mocktail a few times a week induces restful sleep.
Open Your Blinds on Sunny Days
Growing up in a Jamaican household means that our blinds were always open on sunny days because "You need to let natural light come in whenever you can." Whether you heard something similar or not, open windows definitely have a positive effect on your mood. This could be a stretch, but it almost feels like the sun's rays shine their light in as many places as possible! This is just one surefire way to romanticize your life.
Sit on Your Balcony or Patio
Our grandparents had the right idea when they’d use to sit on their patios in the morning with a hot cup of coffee or freshly squeezed juice. Some of my fondest memories involve sitting with my grandmother on her patio and watching cars go by. If we weren’t doing that, I’d sit and watch her prep collard greens to cook later on.
You don't have to prep a portion of your meals while sitting on your balcony, but you can read a book, listen to a couple of new podcasts, or put your meditation skills to use.
Buy Yourself Fresh Flowers
The second Miley Cyrus released “Flowers” and I listened to the lyrics, I knew she was on to something huge. I know it’s romantic to expect a charming prince or princess to surprise you with a lush bouquet of flowers, but it’s just as lovely to buy your own. Before I entered into my committed relationship and baby era, my single girl days were filled with buying fresh flowers to brighten my kitchen. It’s something I still do on a monthly basis because it instantly puts a smile on my face.
Treat Yourself
We know inflation is coming for everyone's pockets, but you should still enjoy nice things from time to time. Since buying yourself flowers is just one way to participate inlittle treat culture, we figure there are other things you can focus on if you're not really into that.
Your idea of a small treat can be everything from your favorite Starbucks drink to that cute new blush you’ve been eyeing at Target.
Invest In Pink Blush
If you haven't already, spring is the best time to invest in pink blush. Yes, we're talking barbiecore pink. The one we can't get enough of lately is Danessa Myricks Beauty's Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed — Matte Color for Cheek & Lip in the shade "IT Girl." It's a cool-toned pink that works for every skin tone and mimics the natural appearance of flushed cheeks.
Paint Your Nails
Romanticize your life by doing an at-home manicure! It's time to break out your spring nail colors if you've been wearing jewel-toned nail polish. While we love a cute pastel moment that mirrors Easter centerpieces, you can easily choose neon pink, green, or yellow nail polish. If you're feeling artsy, try your hand at a few nail art ideas.
Check One Thing Off Your Bucket List
We all have one thing we really want to do. It could be conquering your fear of swimming, bungee jumping, or even learning how to ride a horse. Even though it's not a huge thing, something I really want to get into is rollerskating this spring! My sister and I used to skate as kids, but haven't touched them in years. Whatever your personal thing is, make sure to check it off your bucket list this spring!
Here's More Ways To Romanticize Your Life:
When it comes to how to romanticize your life, it's all about creating habits and making memories that feel great for you. From adding ribbons to your spring hair to writing snail mail, let us know which one stands out to you!
