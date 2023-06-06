This Amazon Portable Phone Charger Is The Best Gadget I've Ever Used
I am a very prepared person, which means I do my best to handle life's unexpected chaos with grace. A recent curveball that I did not prepare for was my phone dying in the middle of New York City. When you live in Manhattan, there's always a show to see, friends to grab margaritas with, and events to attend. That means you lose phone battery pretty quickly, which is exactly the one thing you don't want to go without in the middle of the city.
Ahead of my show at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, I was #influenced to buy this viral gadget to bring into the stadium with me — and it's the best portable phone charger I've ever used. I can't believe I've gone this long without it!
First Impressions
I grabbed the iWALK Small Portable Charger(which I got for $30), and the first thing I noticed was the size. The whole thing is smaller than my iPhone, meaning that it'll fit in just about any size bag and works with a lot of stadium concert rules!
It comes in multiple colors like pink and teal, but I got it in white.
The Timeline
I left for the concert at 2pm with a fully charged phone. I had to use Spotify, Google Maps, Uber, and my camera all before Taylor even came out, which means that by the time Gracie Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers had finished their opening acts (around 8 pm), my phone was on death's door.
The portable phone charger went right into the port and kept my phone alive for the rest of the night! It also didn't interfere with the audio in any of my recordings, which was super important to me.
Final Thoughts On This Portable Phone Charger
Image via Chloe Williams/B+C
This product really surpassed my expectations because of how much power you get from such a small device. I've used it multiple times, and every time I do, my phone ends up fully charged, meaning I have enough battery for another round of adventures and antics.
I'll definitely have it in my bag all summer long. You can search on the internet for some other portable phone chargers for your summer, but this is definitely my favorite.
