That's my mirror ball winner! 😭🪩
Everything You Need To Know About Last Night's 'Dancing With The Stars' Winner!
Last night's Dancing with the Stars finale had fans on pins and needles as they waited to see if their favorite took home the mirror ball trophy. This season was filled with incredible performances, high stakes drama, shocking exits, and more — but nothing is more thrilling than crowning the winner once and for all! Want to dig into what happened? Let's break it down, including the three (yes, THREE) performances per contestant, their scores, and who ultimately won Dancing with the Stars season 34.
Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Dancing With The Stars finale — and mirror ball winner — for 2025!
Alix & Val
ABC
Alix and Val started their journey on a different note than other contestants and pros, with Alix even noting that she was so nervous week 1 that she didn't even hug Val when they met — the only pairing who didn't hug. After this months-long journey, however, these two really formed a partnership that flourished. Not only could you see it in their scores (hello, perfect 90!), but you could see it in their friendship too. Here's how their dances went:
Judge's Choice: Samba
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Instant: Cha Cha
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Freestyle
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Dylan & Danielle
ABC
Dylan Efron may have a last name you recognize, but this isn't the "Getcha Head In The Game" brother. No, this Efron brother is most known for his epic performance on Traitors — until now. Dylan and Danielle worked tirelessly to form a bond through dance throughout the season, leading them to three truly remarkable performances during the finale. Here's how their dances went:
Judge's Choice: Paso Doble
Scores
Carrie Ann: 9
Derek: 9
Bruno: 10
Instant: Cha Cha
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Freestyle
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Elaine & Alan
ABC
After a heartbreaking car accident 30 years ago, Elaine Hendrix didn't think she'd ever be able to dance again. Here she is, three decades later, performing some of her best numbers to date. Working with Alan Bersten, Elaine showcased so much elegance, joy, and exuberance this season of Dancing with the Stars, and her finale performance only proved that even more. Here's how her dances went:
Judge's Choice: Rumba
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Instant: Quickstep
Scores
Carrie Ann: 9
Derek: 9
Bruno: 9
Freestyle
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Robert & Witney
ABC
The Irwin family made their marks on our hearts many years ago, and they're not stopping any time soon. After Bindi took home the trophy in 2015, Robert decided to step up to the plate with his partner Witney Carson to try his luck. With each and every performance, he gave it his all, giving a showmanship that I'm not sure any of us could have expected. His passion leapt through the screen, lighting up his partner Witney every step of the way — and the rest of us at home. Here's how his dances went:
Judge's Choice: Quickstep
Scores
Carrie Ann: 9
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Instant: Cha Cha
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Freestyle
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Jordan & Ezra
ABC
What do you get when you pair two absolute divas together for a renowned dance competition? Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, that's what. These two absolute forces in their respective fields brought so much to the table every single week, showcasing Jordan's intense Olympic-level talent and Ezra's drive to take home the biggest win of all. Both dancers (yes, Jordan, you're a dancer now, girl!) truly leveled up again and again with each week — and hyped each other up in the sweetest way each time. Here's how their performances went:
Judge's Choice: Paso Doble
Scores
Carrie Ann: 9
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Instant: Tango
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Freestyle
Scores
Carrie Ann: 10
Derek: 10
Bruno: 10
Who won 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34?
ABC
With what Julianne Hough described as one of the tightest margins of votes between Robert Irwin and Alix Earle, ultimately Robert and Witney took home the mirror ball trophy last night! This is obviously emotional, as his sister Bindi took home the same trophy 10 years ago in 2015.
How did the other 'Dancing with the Stars' finalists place?
ABC
- 5th place: Elaine & Alan
- 4th place: Dylan & Daniella
- 3rd place: Jordan & Ezra
- 2nd place: Alix & Val
Who's going on the 'Dancing with the Stars' tour?
ABC
If you wanna see some of your Dancing with the Stars faves, be sure to check out the tour! It runs from January 22 through May 13, featuring different guest stars like Elaine Hendrix, Andy Richter, and more! Here's who you could see:
- Alix Earle
- Andy Richter
- Danielle Fishel
- Dylan Efron
- Elaine Hendrix
- Jordan Chiles
- Robert Irwin