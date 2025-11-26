Last night's Dancing with the Stars finale had fans on pins and needles as they waited to see if their favorite took home the mirror ball trophy. This season was filled with incredible performances, high stakes drama, shocking exits, and more — but nothing is more thrilling than crowning the winner once and for all! Want to dig into what happened? Let's break it down, including the three (yes, THREE) performances per contestant, their scores, and who ultimately won Dancing with the Stars season 34.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Dancing With The Stars finale — and mirror ball winner — for 2025!

Alix & Val ABC Alix and Val started their journey on a different note than other contestants and pros, with Alix even noting that she was so nervous week 1 that she didn't even hug Val when they met — the only pairing who didn't hug. After this months-long journey, however, these two really formed a partnership that flourished. Not only could you see it in their scores (hello, perfect 90!), but you could see it in their friendship too. Here's how their dances went: Judge's Choice: Samba Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10 Instant: Cha Cha TKTK Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10 Freestyle TKTK Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10

Dylan & Danielle ABC Dylan Efron may have a last name you recognize, but this isn't the "Getcha Head In The Game" brother. No, this Efron brother is most known for his epic performance on Traitors — until now. Dylan and Danielle worked tirelessly to form a bond through dance throughout the season, leading them to three truly remarkable performances during the finale. Here's how their dances went: Judge's Choice: Paso Doble Scores Carrie Ann: 9 Derek: 9 Bruno: 10 Instant: Cha Cha Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10 Freestyle Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10

Elaine & Alan ABC After a heartbreaking car accident 30 years ago, Elaine Hendrix didn't think she'd ever be able to dance again. Here she is, three decades later, performing some of her best numbers to date. Working with Alan Bersten, Elaine showcased so much elegance, joy, and exuberance this season of Dancing with the Stars, and her finale performance only proved that even more. Here's how her dances went: Judge's Choice: Rumba Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10 Instant: Quickstep Scores Carrie Ann: 9 Derek: 9 Bruno: 9 Freestyle Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10

Robert & Witney ABC The Irwin family made their marks on our hearts many years ago, and they're not stopping any time soon. After Bindi took home the trophy in 2015, Robert decided to step up to the plate with his partner Witney Carson to try his luck. With each and every performance, he gave it his all, giving a showmanship that I'm not sure any of us could have expected. His passion leapt through the screen, lighting up his partner Witney every step of the way — and the rest of us at home. Here's how his dances went: Judge's Choice: Quickstep Scores Carrie Ann: 9 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10 Instant: Cha Cha Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10 Freestyle Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10

Jordan & Ezra ABC What do you get when you pair two absolute divas together for a renowned dance competition? Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, that's what. These two absolute forces in their respective fields brought so much to the table every single week, showcasing Jordan's intense Olympic-level talent and Ezra's drive to take home the biggest win of all. Both dancers (yes, Jordan, you're a dancer now, girl!) truly leveled up again and again with each week — and hyped each other up in the sweetest way each time. Here's how their performances went: Judge's Choice: Paso Doble Scores Carrie Ann: 9 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10 Instant: Tango Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10 Freestyle Scores Carrie Ann: 10 Derek: 10 Bruno: 10

Who won 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34? ABC With what Julianne Hough described as one of the tightest margins of votes between Robert Irwin and Alix Earle, ultimately Robert and Witney took home the mirror ball trophy last night! This is obviously emotional, as his sister Bindi took home the same trophy 10 years ago in 2015.

How did the other 'Dancing with the Stars' finalists place? ABC 5th place: Elaine & Alan

Elaine & Alan 4th place: Dylan & Daniella



3rd place: Jordan & Ezra



2nd place: Alix & Val

