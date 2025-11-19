Inside This Week's Shocking 'Dancing With The Stars' Elimination

Dancing With the Stars went to Oz for Wicked night and everyone showed off their moves — from Robert Irwin's "Dancing Through Life" jazz to Dylan Efron's "I'm Not That Girl" rumba and Danielle Fishel's "No Good Deed" tango. And this week, Prince Night gave us some pretty great dance moves...and a shocking elimination.

Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars last night? Keep reading to find out.

Who got eliminated on the Dancing with the Stars semi-finale? ABC/Disney Week 10 of Dancing With The Stars sent Whitney and Mark home. But they kept their heads held high. "I already feel like a winner," Whitney said after the elimination. "This show has absolutely meant the world to me. It's changed my life. I'll forever be so grateful for the friendships I've made, to have this experience, thank you so, so much."

Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars season 9? ABC/Disney During DWTS' 20th birthday celebration, Andy and Emma had to go home. "I'm a different person because of this show and because of this woman right here. None of this would have happened without her. She knew how to use me," Andy said.

Who was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars week 8? ABC/Disney At the end of episode 8 of Dancing With The Stars, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov were sent home after performing a Contemporary dance to "Dream On" by Aerosmith. The Boy Meets World actress said the experience of performing on the show has "truly been life changing, and every single moment, including this one, has been joyous." Meanwhile, Pasha said that Danielle is definitely his "friend for life" after competing together.

Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars week 7? ABC/Disney The latest Dancing With the Stars elimination came on Halloween Night during week 7. The October 28 episode saw Jen and Jan get sent home after their contemporary dance to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" — and 55 million votes from viewers! Despite the disappointment, Jen said taking part in the show was "everything," and that she did it for her kids. Jan also praised his dance partner, whom he called "a rockstar." Fans of the show had a few thoughts of their own. "I feel so bad for Jen. seriously. the judges have never said one nice thing to her. They complimented her mom. They compliment Jan. And maybe I'd care more about what they said if they didn’t lose credibility everytime the over score Whitney," one X user tweeted, while another said, "I am actually really sad about Jen and Jan though </3."

Who got eliminated during week 6? ABC/Disney After a night of wickedly fun dancing, one couple had to go home: and it was Scott and Kylee. The duo did a contemporary dance to "The Wizard and I" before receiving the news they were going home. "Rylee is my favorite person ever," Scott said, adding that the experience of Dancing With the Stars has been "everything" to him. "I had so much fun. It's Wicked Night. It's the perfect way to go." Rylee also agreed she "couldn't ask for a better partner" than Scott.

This post has been updated.