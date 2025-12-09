Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Season 35 can't come soon enough!

8 "Captivating" Shows To Watch If You Miss 'Dancing With The Stars'

Shows Like Dancing With The Stars
ABC
By Bre AveryDec 09, 2025
Is anyone else low-key addicted to Dancing with the Stars? I know it’s regarded as your typical competition reality show that doesn’t seem to have much depth, but at the end of the day, I love me a feel-good program that lets me shut my brain off for just a little while. Can’t a girl live?

If you’re also missing DWTS, you’re not gonna want to miss out on these similar shows that offer the same fun, yet competitive energy. Here's what shows to watch — and fill your Tuesday evenings!

Scroll to see which shows you should watch if you like Dancing with the Stars...

Amy Yakima and Travis Wall on So You Think You Can Dance

Fox

So You Think You Can Dance — Stream on Tubi

My family and I were so obsessed with SYTYCD in the early 2000s that we literally got tickets to see them perform live in concert. (Side note: It was phenomenal.) Rather than just slinging a bunch of celebs together, this series follows some of the best dancers on the planet, all coming together to blow audiences away. Talk about talent! Plus, a few of the DWTS pros even got their start on this show.

Maddie Ziegler on Dance Moms

Lifetime

Dance Moms — Stream on Disney+

Another classic (albeit chaotic) dance show, as dramatic as it is full of talent, is Dance Moms. The scenes with Abby Lee Miller are downright hilarious due to her larger-than-life persona and dedication to precision in choreography. It’s hard to watch at times due to the tough-as-nails nature of the show, but if you love mindless drama, you’ll get a kick out of this one.

Dancing On Ice

ITV

Dancing On Ice — Stream on Apple TV

This competitive series takes the concept of Dancing with the Stars and raises the stakes by putting everyone on ice. You get the same setup, with celebs pairing up with the professionals, but it’s arguably a lot more challenging due to the dangerous risks involved on the ice rink.

Travis Kelce on Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Prime Video

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? — Stream on Prime Video

We’ve all seen Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, but what about Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Instead of watching our fave stars compete with their legs on the dance floor, we get to see them compete with their brains as they get tested on general knowledge. Pretty fun stuff, especially because it’s hosted by Taylor Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce.

Americas Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

Netflix

Americas Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders — Stream on Netflix

They may seem untouchable and picture perfect amid their performances, but behind the scenes involves a whole lot of turmoil and drama. Follow the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders as they train to become the top-notch performers in Texas. It ain’t easy!

Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, and Derek Hough on World Of Dance

NBC

World Of Dance — Stream on Peacock

I personally love this reality show for its star-studded judges (Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and DWTS’ own, Derek Hough) and the outstanding performances by the top dancers on the planet. I break a sweat just by watching alone, and I’m not even the one dancing!

Nick Cannon and Bret Michaels on The Masked Singer

Fox

The Masked Singer — Stream on Tubi

This series involves your fave celebs whose identities are hidden behind elaborate costumes. Can you guess who is behind the mask based on their vocals and intricate clues?

Trinity on The Voice

NBC

The Voice — Stream on Peacock

With the charismatic panel of celebrity judges and the outstanding talent, it’s hard not to become addicted to this show.

