If you’re looking for a book you can’t put down while your favorite reality TV show is in between seasons, look no further. From the cutthroat competition found in Dance Moms and Survivor to the relationships formed on Love Island, Perfect Match, or The Bachelor, there is the perfect book to draw you in. Even fans of drag queens competing for the spotlight on RuPaul’s Drag Race or musicians being brought together to form a band on Building the Band will find that the same drama, intensity, and twists aren’t just reserved for television. So, kick back, relax, and discover your next bingeable read based on your favorite reality TV show.

Scroll to see all the best books you should read based on your favorite reality TV show!

Amazon Dancing with the Stars: What's Yours is Mine by Jennifer Jabaley When mothers try to live vicariously through their daughters, is it a recipe for disaster? If you enjoy watching Dance Moms especially when competitive dance goes beyond the stage or you can’t get enough of the new season of Dancing with the Stars, you’ll enjoy What's Yours is Mine by Jennifer Jabaley. In this suspenseful debut, readers follow Valerie, a dedicated single mother, and her daughter Kate, a dancer who yearns for the spotlight just like her best friend Colette. Former prima ballerina, Elise, is Colette’s mother and subject to Valerie’s envy. Elise has everything Valerie wants, including the man she pines for and the adoration of Kate. Colette must do what it takes to keep her spotlight, especially when Kate begins to eclipse her on stage. When an unexpected act of violence brings out true intentions, these two mothers and daughters will see just how competitive dance can be.

Amazon The Bachelorette: Falling Into Place by Allison Ashley Are you longing to consume a romance between an eligible bachelor and his true love? Are you tired of waiting for the next season of The Bachelorette to premiere? Look no further than Falling Into Place by Allison Ashley. Carly Porter is an aspiring fashion stylist who gets the opportunity of a lifetime from her best friend, Sasha, that may just be the ticket she needs to her dream profession. Sasha’s fashion magazine aims to transform an Oklahoma City bachelor in hopes of garnering attention and driving sales. Who is this very eligible bachelor? Brooks, Sasha’s older brother. When Carly knew him in high school, he was all about his party boy reputation from high school, but a lot has changed since then. Brooks, now a reclusive workaholic, will do anything to help his sister, even if it means stepping out of his shell. It’s up to Carly to give Brooks a makeover, but what happens when his perfect match is someone it isn’t supposed to be?

Amazon Big Brother: One In Four by Lucinda Berry A reality TV show that places contestants in a house, all competing for a prize—are we talking about Big Brother or One In Four by Lucinda Berry? Picture a reality show that places former child stars overcoming addiction in a mansion with Dr. Laurel Harlow, a chemical dependency counselor, while cameras capture every moment, movement and murder. Everyone wants the spotlight, and everyone has secrets…including Dr. Laurel. Despite each of the patients wanting their five seconds of fame, only one of them is a murderer. While Laurel has a past of her own that she does not want drudged up, she knows a liar when she sees one.

Amazon Traitors: Made You Look by Tanya Grant With its fourth season confirmed, Traitors will be back early 2026 for yet another season of a thrilling murder-mystery. Until then, however, Made You Look by Tanya Grant will bring you the same thrill (if not more). When a group of influencers get invited to a retreat in Catskills, a snowstorm leaves them stranded with no way to contact the outside world—or their followers. Sydney Kent is the absolute “it” girl who is envied by almost everyone. Her perfect hair, style, and endless charisma overshadow anyone in a 10-mile radius, including fellow influencer, Caitlyn, and Lucy, Sydney’s best friend and full-time photographer. When a cold-blooded killer strikes, secrets come out, and suspicions grow. The murderer must be one of them.

Amazon Love Island: Name Your Price by Holly James If you’re a fan of Love Island and its blend of romance and rivalry, you’ll enjoy Name Your Price by Holly James. Olivia Martin and Chuck Walsh’s relationship may have undeniable chemistry, but when it burns too hot, a very public and viral fight ends their relationship. That is until a proposition brings them back together. Name Your Price, a reality game show, proposes the two of them complete a challenge of living together in a house with one bed and one bathroom for a grand prize of one million dollars. Sound easy? Not so fast. On top of that, they’re given a set of rules they must be adhere to, including no touching, or they lose the money. Both Olivia and Chuck have their own reasons for agreeing. Olivia needs the money to sustain her grandmother’s care and Chuck needs Olivia. Thanks to Olivia’s parents’ status as Hollywood royalty and Chuck’s as an up-and-coming, many are tuned in for this season of Name Your Price.

Amazon The Amazing Race: The World is My Mirror by Riza Rasco Finding yourself takes time and sometimes even a decade-long trip around the world. Any fans of Destination X or The Amazing Race will appreciate the journey of traveling across the world in pursuit of overcoming challenges in Riza Rasco’s memoir, The World is My Mirror. While at the pinnacle of her career as a scientist, Riza was burdened by infertility, exhaustion, and loss. With no direction or plan, she walked away from everything she knew. But tucked in each corner of the world was a new truth to be uncovered or a lesson to be learned.

Amazon Perfect Match: Alice Chen's Reality Check by Kara Loo and Jennifer Young Are you a fan of challenges, hookups, messy breakups, and grand prizes? What if your Perfect Match was your high school mortal enemy? Well, Alice Chen isn’t a fan of any of these things, except for the grand prize aspect. As a student grappling with debt and a daughter dealing with her mother’s medical bills, she’ll do anything she can to make things work, including starring on Dawn Tay’s Inferno, a reality TV show for couples. When Alice’s fiancé cheats on her with another contestant, her only other option is to fake date the only other single contestant, Daniel Cho. Alice and Daniel have been sworn enemies since high school but as a fake couple they are in it to win it. After a killer strikes and a dead body is found, they must work together to keep up their lie all while trying to catch the murderer.

Amazon Survivor: The Compound by Aisling Rawle Do you love the tropical challenges posed on Survivor? Did you love the Season 49 premiere? If so, The Compound by Aisling Rawle is the perfect next read for you. Lily is one of twenty contestants on one of the biggest reality TV shows, The Compound. Each week these contestants complete challenges in order to win luxuries or basic necessities. Friendships and relationships bloom, but so do suspicions. After all, who can really know anyone’s true intentions. As the stakes rise, situations grow more dangerous, and prizes become more valuable, Lily must determine how far she is really willing to go to stay in the game and win The Compound.

Amazon RuPaul's Drag Race: Murder in the Dressing Room by Holly Stars If you can’t get enough of the drama, drag and dazzling queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race, this murder-mystery novel should be on your TBR list. Murder in the Dressing Room by Holly Stars follows Joe, a quiet, invisible hotel accountant who does what they’re told. But in the world of Misty Divine, life looks very different. Misty is the star of the drag scene in London. Upon the murder of her drag mother, Lady Lady, Misty and her fellow queens fall under suspicion. Without knowing who’s performing and who’s faking, it's up to her to find the culprit before they strike again.

Amazon Building the Band: For the Record by Emma Lord Did you enjoy watching musicians being brought together to form a group on Building the Band? Now what if we added some enemies-to-lovers to it? For the Record by Emma Lord brings just that. Once upon a time, popstar Mackenzie Waters and punk rocker Sam Blaze used to ignite the stage with their musical rivalry. A couple of years later, everything is different. Sam has dedicated his life to raising his son and Mackenzie is still making music, but under a pseudonym after a postoperative change in her voice. What happens when they're given a chance to come back together for a joint album and revive their public careers? With new lyrics and the same old sparks, everything is on the line.

