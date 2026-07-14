Impossible! Tom Cruise is Totally Unrecognizable in His New Movie 'Digger'

Tom Cruise is the ultimate definition of "movie star," which is why it feels so crazy that I can barely recognize him in his new movie Digger. Like, I've seen this man play so many different roles, but you've truly never seen him in a movie like this. And after decades of playing characters everyone loves (like in Mission: Impossible), the actor is playing an unlikable guy who's trying to prove he's a hero...we'll see how that works out.

Here's everything we know about Tom Cruise's Digger, coming to theaters October 2, 2026.

What is the movie Digger about with Tom Cruise? Warner Bros. Pictures In Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger, the titular Digger (Tom Cruise) is the most powerful man in the world, who ends up totally unleashing a disaster that could destroy the world. But now that humanity is careening towards disaster, Digger is determined to save the world to prove he can be a hero.

Where can I watch Digger? Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Digger is coming to theaters on October 2, 2026 thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures. And if there is one thing I know about Tom Cruise, it's that he'd want us all to see this movie on the biggest screen possible.

Who's in the Digger cast with Tom Cruise? Mike Coppola/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images In addition to Tom Cruise, we'll see Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman, and Sophie Wilde. Talk about a stellar cast!

Was Digger shot on film? Warner Bros. Pictures Yes, Digger was shot on VistaVision film. "Cinema deserves scale,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu says (Esquire). “We used a 1954-designed camera, and for the first time ever Chivo and I were allowed to mount on some new crazy wide vintage Leica lenses designed specifically for our film.” “Just loading a camera in VistaVision, the sound of that film going through, I was like, ‘Just everyone quiet for a second. Let's just hear it going through.’ It's a beautiful thing. I love it," Tom Cruise adds.

What is the definition of a Digger? Joe Maher/Getty Images "Digger" can refer to machines that literally dig in the earth, but it can also reference someone mining for gold (which feels fitting in Tom Cruise's character is as greedy as he appears).

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