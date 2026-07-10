Didn't know that was possible.
This $10 Vitamasques K-Beauty Product Made My Skin So Glowy, I Blinded Avantika
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
K-beauty is my newest skincare obsession and Vitamasques is my favorite brand right now. After spending years attacking my acne with harsh scrubs and salicylic acid, swapping those products for gentle, hydrating products has totally healed my skin. And one product in particular made such a visible change, I've had multiple celebrities comment on it. Here's my secret.
Keep reading for why I love the Vitamasques Ultra Dewy Rich Moisturizer.
When I interviewed Avantika and Ella Hunt for Not Suitable For Work, they immediately complimented my skin by saying I blinded them, and I still laugh about this interaction when I think about it!
I use quite a few K-beauty products, drugstore face masks, and toners, but I have no doubt that the Vitamasques Ultra Dewy Rich Moisturizer has played a major role in healing my skin. I was using another drugstore moisturizer that dried my face out so bad I was in literal pain. But after switching to this moisturizer, all my tightness, irritation, and flakiness went away in like two days.
Now don't get me wrong, there are a few habits I currently have that also contribute to glowy skin. I eat a lot of vegetables every single day, and after a year of medical complications, I finally cut out lifelong chronic inflammation. But when I changed was my moisturizer and immediately saw results, I took notice.
Vitamasques/Walmart
The Vitamasques Ultra Dewy Rich Moisturizer is a $10 moisturizer you can get at Walmart (and if you don't live near a Wally World, you can also order some of their products on Amazon!) that has a ton of calming and nourishing ingredients for your skin. 5 Ceramides, 12 Peptides, Japanese Rice, and Camellia extracts are just a few of the elements that can give you the kind of glow that can blind one of the most beautiful girls in the world.
I use three large dots (one on my forehead and one on each cheek) before going to bed — and don't forget to add the excess to your chest!
Drop your favorite K-Beauty product in the comments.
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