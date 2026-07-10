K-beauty is my newest skincare obsession and Vitamasques is my favorite brand right now. After spending years attacking my acne with harsh scrubs and salicylic acid, swapping those products for gentle, hydrating products has totally healed my skin. And one product in particular made such a visible change, I've had multiple celebrities comment on it. Here's my secret.

When I interviewed Avantika and Ella Hunt for Not Suitable For Work, they immediately complimented my skin by saying I blinded them, and I still laugh about this interaction when I think about it!

I use quite a few K-beauty products, drugstore face masks, and toners, but I have no doubt that the Vitamasques Ultra Dewy Rich Moisturizer has played a major role in healing my skin. I was using another drugstore moisturizer that dried my face out so bad I was in literal pain. But after switching to this moisturizer, all my tightness, irritation, and flakiness went away in like two days.

Now don't get me wrong, there are a few habits I currently have that also contribute to glowy skin. I eat a lot of vegetables every single day, and after a year of medical complications, I finally cut out lifelong chronic inflammation. But when I changed was my moisturizer and immediately saw results, I took notice.