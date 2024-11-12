Tom Cruise Is Once Again Risking His Life In 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Trailer
If there's one thing I'd wish for all of us, it's that we can get to the end of our lives with no regrets. That sounds like a platitude, but I mean it!! The sentiment can range from traveling to different countries to mending a friendship we thought was over to finally checking off a major bucket list item. And after 28 years, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his friends have no regrets in the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer.
"You've always been on the right side," Ving Rhames' Luther tells Ethan. "I have no regrets and neither should you." And for the Top Gun actor (who's famous for doing his own stunts), apparently that includes scuba diving and hanging off a plane after he drove a motorcycle off a cliff in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. No biggie. Here's everything you need to know about Mission Impossible 8, coming to theaters in 2025.
What is Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning about?
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Plot
Mission: Impossible 8 picks up after Dead Reckoning, and after Ethan Hunt learns an AI program called The Entity is at risk of falling into the wrong hands. Having survived endless attempts to end his life (including a dangerous train crash with Hayley Atwell's Grace (whose real name we still don't know, FYI), Ethan now has to find The Entity in an old Russian submarine before Gabriel (Esai Morales) can get to it first.
And there's one Easter egg in this trailer you might have missed — did you catch that Ethan's wearing the same outfit Tom Cruise wore for the Olympic closing ceremony??
When is Mission Impossible 8 coming out?
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Release Date
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23, 2025.
Who's in the cast?
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning Cast
Tom Cruise is joined by Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga, Indira Varma, Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCallany, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman.
Will The Final Reckoning be the last movie?
Yes, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is the last Mission: Impossible movie — for now ;).
