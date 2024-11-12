Brit + Co Logo
This Week’s Stories

timothee chalamet bob dylan movie
Movies

Why Timothée Chalamet Abandoned “Good Friend” Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Method For Bob Dylan Role

Bridget hones diary 4
Movies

Renée Zellwegger & Leo Woodall Prove Age Gaps Are Sexy In 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' Trailer

kyle richard mauricio umansky timeline
Entertainment

Kyle Richards Finally Opens Up About Sexuality Amid Mauricio Umansky Split

rupert grint, emma watson, and daniel radcliffe in harry potter and the prisoner of azkaban
TV

The Internet's Convinced Ben Barnes Just Confirmed He's Joining HBO's 'Harry Potter' Show

chris evans wedding
Celebrity News

See Chris Evans And Alba Baptista's Adorable Date Night To Celebrate His New Movie

the white lotus season 3 cast meghann fahy
TV

We Just Got A Major 'White Lotus' Season 3 Update

mac and cheese recipes
Recipes

41 Thanksgiving-Approved Homemade Mac and Cheese Recipes

best gifts for sister
Gifts

35 Bougie Gifts Your Sister Will Totally Obsess Over

4b movement
Issues

What Is The 4B Movement? Inside 2024's Biggest Anti-Relationship Trend

31 gift sets 2024
Gifts

31 Holiday Gift Sets That Will Make Them Say “OMG”

thanksgiving dresses 2024
Style Trends & Inspo

Thanksgiving Is Only 2 Weeks Away – 23 Flattering Dresses To Snag Before The Feast

Easy Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas
Style Trends & Inspo

10 Easy Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas To Be The Best Dressed In Your Family

tacky holiday decorations
Holidays & Celebrations

12 "Outdated" Holiday Decor Mistakes You Should Avoid This Year

ariana grande ethan slater
Celebrity News

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Simply Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other