Dr. Laurie Santos Teaches Brit The Science Of Happiness
You might think you know what it takes to lead a happier life: more money, a better job, and more Netflix. But according to the happiness expert, Dr. Laurie Santos, those things may not make you as happy as you think. In this week's episode, she's talking with Brit about how money correlates to happiness, what role free time plays in our overall mood, and the best ways to connect with people in a virtual world. A happier life is just a listen away!
Dr. Santos is a cognitive scientist and professor of psychology at Yale University and head of Yale's Silliman College. She is also the host of the popular podcast, "The Happiness Lab".
To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Science of Happiness Episode Highlights:
1:45 - Are the people who study happiness happy people?
2:50 - How Dr. Laurie Santos got interested in the science of happiness
4:45 - The difference between humans and non-human animals
6:00 - A money study done with monkeys
8:50 - The wrong theories about happiness
11:00 - What are the underlying things that make us happy?
15:10 - How does our career affect our happiness?
16:35 - What is post-traumatic growth?
19:20 - Understanding time affluence vs. time famine
20:22 - How to make the most out of your free time
26:00 - What is junk flow and how can we try to avoid it?
28:50 - Human connection in the midst of Zoom and FaceTime
31:25 - Student transformations after taking her class on happiness
36:35 - The link between happiness and practicing gratitude
38:35 - Does quitting a job we hate have any effect on our happiness?
41:22 - Lightning round Q&A
42:55 - Homework for the week
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.