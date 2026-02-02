Everything We Know About The New 'Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' TV Series

Amazing news has dropped for fans of Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which took the bookshelves and movie theaters by storm in the 2000s and 2010s.

The story follows a set of determined investigators and detectives who try to solve a cold case regarding a corrupt family and the unsolved disappearance of a girl who went missing 40 years ago. Who killed her? What were the motives? Was it a calculated death or a spontaneous outburst? And will they ever be able to solve the crime that happened several decades prior?

All these burning questions unravel in the most gripping way possible, exploring themes of misogyny, betrayal, and corrupt family dynamics. Both the novel and the film found massive success among fans of the mystery-thriller genre, due to the fascinating characters and the twisty storyline.

It's been over a decade since the film's release, starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, (a remake of the Swedish 2009 original), yet fans still can't get enough of this David Fincher classic. Fortunately, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is being adapted into a TV show, bringing back our fave investigators with some brand-new twists and turns.

Here's everything you need to know about the TV show, including release date info, cast details, and more.

What Is The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo Show About? The series will follow the original premise of the novel and the movie, yet will likely explore new twists and turns to freshen the material for audiences who don't want to be fed the same story all over again. (BBC did air the TV remake of the Swedish version with a 6-part miniseries called Millennium in 2021, which you can stream on Amazon). As for what these altered plot twists might entail, we'll just have to wait patiently for the series' release to uncover the differences between the original book/movie and the TV show. What has been confirmed is that the story will be taken into the present day.

Who Will Star In The Adaptation Of The Best Selling Book? IMDB Since it was just greenlit, we unfortunately don't have casting information yet. However, I'm sure casting directors are hard at work finding the perfect stars to live up to the book characters and the A-listers who starred in the film.

Is There A Trailer Available For The Series? IMDB The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo eight-part series is still in the early stages of production, so there is no trailer yet.

What Platform Can You Stream It On? The exciting new adaptation is heading to Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. For U.S. viewers, Sony Pictures Television is currently working on international distribution.

When Is The Release Date? We don't have a release date yet, but we can likely expect the GWTDT mini series to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027.

What Are Fans Saying About The Upcoming Show? IMDB Fans are thrilled that the classic story will be adapted into a TV show, taking to the television Subreddit to discuss their thoughts. "Literally one of my fav movies and my fav book of all time," one commenter wrote. "There's a big audience for this. All sorts of authors are writing official sequels, and they love it," said another.

