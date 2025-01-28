The 17 Best ‘90s TV Shows (& Where To Stream Them In 2025)

There was a 99 percent chance that anyone who watched TV in the 1990s watched a rotation of sitcoms. I, for one, lived and breathed sitcoms; that is, before streaming came along (I’m only human). Now, instead of waiting until 9pm on a Thursday, you can watch your favorite ’90s shows whenever and wherever you want.

Here are 17 hilarious ’90s TV shows that are da bomb (I’m so sorry) you can stream in 2025!

1. ​Freaks and Geeks NBC Freaks and Geeks is the pinnacle definition of ‘cult classic,’ if there ever was one. Cancelled after only one season, the show regained popularity through the years, due in large part to streaming. And it’s no wonder why, as it shows the first-hand awkwardness that is navigating high school. Freaks and Geeks offers other things as well… such as a very young Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segal, Busy Phillips, and Samm Levine. If any filmmakers are reading this — how about a modern day Freaks and Geeks reboot?? Freaks and Geeks is streaming on Hulu.

2. ​Will & Grace NBC/IMDb The ’90s weren’t all bad. Sure, there were some pretty heinous outfit choices made, and all of society collectively decided they needed a grunge phase (at the same time), but it did give us Will & Grace. Will & Grace gave us one of the first mainstream sitcoms to feature openly gay main characters. Its witty humor along with relatable characters, and all around great dialogue, makes it stand the test of time. Will & Grace is streaming on Hulu.

3. Friends NBC Friends may be the most unrealistic show, in terms of a bunch of 20-somethings living in grand, spacious apartments in one of the most expensive cities in the world, but it’s realistic in how it portrays friendships and the rollercoaster of dealing with jobs, love, and life in New York City. After all, it is a classic, and if you haven’t seen this show, you haven’t experienced the peak of ’90s sitcoms. Friends is streaming on Hulu, Max, and Prime Video.

4. That ’70s Show Fox That ’70s Show may or may not have been the first ’90s show I was exposed to, but that’s beside the point, and might I add, ironic. The show’s nostalgic 70s setting is a character in and of itself and shows that teenagers will be teenagers, no matter the decade. That ’70s Show is streaming on Peacock.

5. ​Family Matters ABC Family Matters blessed us with the iconic character of Steve Urkel, and decades of a go-to Halloween costume for many. While the show may have started in 1989, it’s an essential and memorable sitcom that had its main run in the ’90s. Family Matters is truly all that and a bag of chips – that was my sad attempt at trying this decade’s lingo. Family Matters is streaming on Disney+, Hulu, and Max.

6. Seinfeld NBC/IMDb Most know it as the show about nothing, but Seinfeld gave us everything. It took trivial events and churned them into a decade of iconic and famous lines, hysterical characters and arguably the best guest appearances on a sitcom, from Jennifer Coolidge as Jerry's masseuse girlfriend to Bryan Cranston as Jerry’s less-than-ethical dentist. Seinfeld is streaming on Netflix.

7. ​The Simpsons Fox Though The Simpsons is still running today, the ’90s were the decade that it truly shined, so much so that the particular decade is considered The Simpsons’ “golden age” with Bart Simpson becoming a quintessential ’90s character. As funny and entertaining as the comedy series is, it’s also become quite the pop culture predictor, making it all the more amusing to watch it back now. The Simpsons is streaming on Disney+.

8. ​The Fresh Prince of Bel Air NBC Will Smith was one of the decade's charming and notable heartthrobs, and what better way to see him in all his glory than by watching The Fresh Prince of Bel Air? It was the sitcom that catapulted Smith into superstardom and was a decade hit due to its exploration of real-world topics. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is streaming on Hulu and Max.

9. ​The Nanny CBS Fran Drescher is that girl. She made us “over-the-top personality” girls feel seen. Not only that, but comedy itself is timeless and should be enjoyed for generations to come. Incidentally, Drescher’s character has an amazing fashion sense, so this show is a 2-for-1 viewing experience – you get a fashion show within a sitcom, and what’s better than that? The Nanny is streaming on Peacock.

10. ​Boy Meets World ABC Before the modern day coming-of-age genre (think Sex Education) came Boy Meets World – a sitcom that follows a boy and his friend and love interest through middle school into college. Better yet, this series was so good that it aired on Friday nights. The beloved characters alone makes the show worth the watch. Boy Meets World is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

11. ​Ally McBeal Fox If you likeLegally Blonde, you’ll love Ally McBeal. Ally is a young, blonde, hot mess lawyer working at a Boston law firm called Cage & Fish – ring any bells? Ally McBeal is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

12. Sabrina the Teenage Witch ABC/The WB Imagine dealing with your teenage struggles but on top of that, you have to control magical powers – yeah, you might not live that IRL, but Sabrina the Teenage Witch shows you what it's like! In all honesty, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is as iconic as they come. Its legacy has been felt in every generation that’s followed – who doesn’t know Salem, the talking, black cat? Sabrina the Teenage Witch is streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Paramount+.

13. Full House ABC If I had a dollar for every series that technically started in the late ’80s, but didn’t gain their popularity until the ’90s, I’d have, like, $10. Full House first premiered in 1987, but by the time the ’90s rolled around it had become an American household staple. Most of the show’s run was in the ’90s, and it later gave us movies such as Passport to Paris simply due to casting the Olsen twins. Thank you, Full House. Full House is streaming on Disney+, Prime Video, and Max.

14. ​Sister, Sister ABC/The WB I’m going to throw it back real quick – this show was originally part of the TGIF programming on ABC – that’s right, I’m talking about Sister, Sister. This show is a nostalgic favorite with Tia and Tamera Mowry, who, in my mind, are the sisters of the late ’90s and early 2000s. Sister, Sister is streaming onDisney+, Hulu, and Paramount+.

15. ​The King of Queens CBS Who doesn’t love Kevin James? On second thought, don’t answer that. The King of Queens is certainly an acquired taste, bordering on the line of “I don’t want to admit this is funny, but it is.” But it has our girl Leah Remini and that’s reason enough to give it a watch. The King of Queens is streaming on Paramount+ and Peacock.

16. Wings NBC Wings flew under the radar in the ’90s, no pun intended, as it didn’t amass the same following as other shows like Friends, but it had a loyal following due to its sharp dialogue and loveable characters. The backdrop alone is all the more reason to watch this ’90s series today – Wings follows two brothers, Joe and Brian Hackett, who run a small airline in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Need I say more? Wings is streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

17. ​Sex and The City HBO Yes, I’m labeling Sex and The City as a comedy, and deservedly so. I love this show, call me basic! It blends romance, drama, and comedy beautifully together, all with the glitz and glam of New York City essentially as its own character. Sex and The City transports you to a different environment and, dare I say, is an elevated version of Friends. Sex and The City is streaming on Hulu, Max, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Which 90s TV show is your go-to right now? Let us know on Facebook!