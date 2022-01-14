The 10 Best (and Easiest!) Indoor Plants for Winter
Just because it's winter and there's nothing growing outside doesn't mean you can't have some indoor plants to cheer things up. Embrace that #JungalowStyle and fill your living space with indoor-friendly, trendy plants that will keep your house looking lush until spring. No gardening green thumb? No problem. We've rounded up some practically kill-proof options here for you too.
Aloe
Easy to care for *and* good for you? Sign us up! Ideal for kitchens where you can snap off a piece and treat stovetop burns quickly and efficiently, this natural medicine plant does well with infrequent watering and bright light. (Photo via Samantha Gades/Unsplash)
Fiddle Leaf Fig
The 'It' plant of the decorating world, these big, lush trees add a pop of life (and height) to any corner. Probably the most finicky of the bunch, they do like bright, indirect sunlight, and require water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch. (Photo via Room for Tuesday)
Parlor Palm
Can't you just picture an old English tea room filled with these frond-like plants? This appropriately named pretty palm is ideal for filling in those awkward spaces that need a little life. It only requires moderate light to flourish, so don't feel bad for tucking it out of the way. (Photo via Abbas Tehrani/Unsplash)
Hoya Obvata
Showcase this plant's best asset and place it on a high shelf so its tendrils can grow long and hang down for dramatic flair. Bonus: Because it's semi-succulent, it requires little to no maintenance. (Photo via Birdasaurus)
Oxalis
In addition to a healthy dose of oxygen, this Oxalis offers a much-appreciated pop of color thanks to its deep purple leaves. The plant may look delicate, but don't let that fool you — it's as tough as they come, and only requires a little bit of light and watering. But beware: Despite its sweet nature, this plant is toxic to animals. (Photo via Happy Interior Blog)
Pothos
If you're still on the fence about which plant is best, then this plant is your jam. These versatile growers will thrive even if you water them sporadically. Buy it, pot it, and then fuggedaboutit. (Photo via Inhabitat)
Succulents
Ready to start your indoor garden but afraid you'll kill your first fern? Then sturdy succulents are for you. Their tough skin makes them a hardy bunch (remember, they thrive under desert conditions) so they can pretty much live anywhere. The only requirement is to water them when the soil is dry, which may take longer in not-so-sunny spaces. (Photo via Free People)
Jade Plant
Looking for a little extra good luck in your life in addition to some greenery? Then this succulent is the answer. It's nearly impossible to kill and thrives in all types of environments. And if you want even more jade plants around your house, snap off a branch and put it in some soil to propagate. Soon enough, you'll be swimming in greenery. (Photo via Domino)
Peace Lily
If you're nervous about remembering to water a plant, then start your horticulture career with this one. When it starts to droop, it's letting you know it's parched, and you'll be able to watch it spring back to life after a good drink of H2O. (Photo via HGTV)
Cyclamen
Everyone has that room in their house that's colder than the rest. Luckily, this repeat bloomer likes it cooler than 68 degrees (but warmer than 40 degrees). (Photo via Rebecca Niver/Unsplash)
Want more ways to decorate with indoor plants? Check out our boards on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter!
This post has been updated.
- How to Keep these 5 Trendy Indoor Plants Alive - Brit + Co ›
- 5 Indoor Plants With Air-Purifying Benefits - Brit + Co ›
- 15 House Plants for the City - Brit + Co ›
- The Beginner's Guide to Trendy Indoor Plants - Brit + Co ›