These 13 Balcony Gardens Have Us Ready for Spring
Apartment dwellers know how tricky it can be to flex that green thumb. With minimal space and sunlight, an edible garden or flower wall can seem like a far-fetched dream. But if you've got a balcony — no matter how tiny — the botanical possibilities are endless. The 13 gorg urban gardens below are here to prove it to you, one pretty pot at a time. So get that soil prepped, because you're about to be basking in lush #jungalow bliss.
1. Pull Up a Bench: Keep things interesting by pairing a little bench and seat cushions with an outdoor rug and a handy side table. The bench and table will allow you to display plants at different levels. That way, you can be totally surrounded in your green oasis. (via Apartment Therapy)
2. Vertical Wall Planters: Bar carts — they're not just for your living room anymore! Use yours to mobilize indoor/outdoor plants and change up the jungle vibes of your balcony on a whim. Then cover a wall in a slotted fence and deck it out with potted herbs. We're thinking bar cart + herbs = mojitos all afternoon. (via Domino)
3. Boho-Chic Vibin': Pull off a playful bohemian look with all of the bright colors, cascading vines, and succulents in copper planters. Add some string lights and lanterns and you'll have yourself a relaxation paradise. (via Kendall Jackson)
4. Outdoor Sanctuary: This setup has all of the chill vibes. Keeping textures and tones earthy allows all that greenery to seriously pop! Let things get a bit overgrown and enjoy how it makes your patio a private, uber-relaxing getaway. (via Elle Decoration)
5. Porch Swing and Chill: Doesn't this all-white setup look dreamy AF? Pair low-maintenance (AKA minimal mess) plants, like cacti and ferns, with a jute rug and a hanging porch bench to get your veg on in a serious way. (via Adore Magazine)
6. IKEA Hacks FTW: This little balcony is barely bigger than a hallway, but totally works, especially with that sheer privacy curtain. Make use of everyone's favorite rolling cart from IKEA to store plants and keep watering cans neatly displayed. (via Apartment Therapy)
7. Succulent Heaven: This little balcony is proof that you can never have too many succulents. Get creative with your potting by embracing tiered planters and putting these little beauties in every available corner.
8. Escape to the Country: It's almost unbelievable that this impressive garden is built on a fire escape. It's proof that even a patio without much light can make a little green magic happen, especially when you bring tall trees into the mix. (via Katie's Folly)
9. Comfy Seating for Days: Wouldn't you just love to find this hidden corner tucked away on your patio? Make it happen with huge, potted palms and bursts of blue, striped cushions. Now the only thing missing is a good book and a big glass of wine. (via Historias de Casa)
10. Light and Refreshing: You can brighten up any balcony — even a teeny, tiny one — with pretty cushions and a patterned rug. Some wispy greenery will give the sleek look just the touch of whimsy needed for a totally down-to-earth reading nook. (via Oh What a Room)
11. Neat and Tidy: Keep your balcony versatile with comfy furniture and an easily-portable side table with a handle. (via IKEA)
12. Rainbow Chairs: Colorful chairs will brighten up your life in an instant. Rather than fill up the whole space with a table, use a wall-mounted shelf instead. Because the more room there is for bright pink flowers and leafy clusters, the better. (via Antic & Chic)
13. Pallet Wall: You don't need a ton of space to make your balcony into a full backyard. Just think outside the box with faux grass patches, wood decking, and white pebbles for water drainage. Surround it with vertical pallets and you're ready to grow the garden of your dreams. (via Homify)
B + C: How did you know Upbring was your business to start?
UpBring came to me because I literally was like 'I wish someone would just curate what I needed for my baby and then send me various types of things so I could try them.' I had my daughter Quinn in December and I thought I was the registry queen. I did so much research. I pulled in tons of information from friends, blogs, influencers, and books about what you need to raise a baby. I thought I had it all figured out. I registered for everything and got most of it, and then when I brought Quinn home from the hospital I realized my baby was unique and had different needs.
It was such a backwards process of buying all these things for someone who you've never met before. And as you go through parenthood you realize more and more how your child becomes their own person with their own preferences.
B + C: What do you think set you on your entrepreneurial path?
I'm still in the midst of my career. My day job is working with my family. We make adhesives, from consumer to industrial. My great-grandfather started the business and working in a small business really helps you navigate the entrepreneurial space because you have to be quick and nimble and savvy to navigate different issues. Quinn and my experience as a mom inspired me to start the brand, but working at a small business really helped me figure out what questions to ask and how to get on the path to starting my own business.
Everything was valuable! I loved Selfmade and I can't speak highly enough about it. I'm always looking to grow and learn, and I think Selfmade came at a perfect time for me. I had a ton of work at the time, and I needed to some growth businesswise. It really gave me the confidence to feel like if you have an idea you should just try it and see what happens. What is the worst that can happen? It taught me to have a lot of self-confidence, to not be afraid of failing. I met so many great connections. I even met a woman who lives a block away from me!
Lisa with her daughter Quinn
B + C: What's the biggest challenge you face as a small business owner?
Definitely money! Building a business is really expensive, even just to get your LLC started is $800. This is a high inventory product so I have to source all of the products, get everything shipped here, and it takes a lot of money. That being said, there is always a way to work it out. I learned about pitch competitions, fundraising, VC funding, and negotiating during Selfmade. My coach was so great at negotiating, it was her strong suit, and I think it is so important to know. My biggest obstacle has been funds and money but through Selfmade I have gotten such a better sense of how to fundraise.
B + C: What's one strategy that's helped you start your business?
Any time there is a 'no' there is going to be a 'yes'. One person will say yes. When I was emailing manufacturers in the beginning and I only had a story — no physical products or mockups — I got a lot of no's. Then I had my first yes, and I was reinvigorated and it kind of snowballed from there. Once you get one yes you can keep going, then you'll have two, then five. Keep track of your wins! I always hype myself and my team up with weekly recap emails. Keeping that positive mindset is really helpful.
B + C: What's one piece of advice you would give to female entrepreneurs on the brink of starting?
Think global not local. I hear a lot of people say things like "Oh no, this brand already does what I want to do, or there is competition in this area, or my LLC name was taken." I always come back to this: Casper reinvented mattresses. If Casper made mattresses cool — a very saturated space — you can still give your idea a shot. So don't be intimidated if there are people in the same space and you think there is no opportunity. Look at what is out there and know that as long as you're better or different you can be successful.
B + C: How do you stay motivated?
My baby! I'm always the type of person who needs to achieve more and get to the next level but I think having a daughter has made me want to show her that you can be more than just a mom. You can succeed in your career and be a good mom. Now that I'm going back to work and we have childcare for Quinn, it's interesting to hear people say, "Don't you feel bad and miss her?" But I tell her why I go to work, and how it enables me to be a better mother.
B + C: How do you stay organized? What tools or apps help you stay productive?
My coach in Selfmade told me about time blocking and I think that is really helpful when you're first starting a business, to say "I'm going to spend 3 hours doing X." When you're more up and running it's harder because everything is just flying at you.
Thanks Lisa! You can follow Upbring @upbringsimple and @Upbringsimple.
