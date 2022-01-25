Grow Your Plant Family: These Are The Trendiest Houseplants of 2022
Houseplants have never been as in vogue as they were in 2021. As more and more people have dabbled in plant parenthood, we're starting to see some new trends take shape for 2022. This year it's all about the big, statement plants. We're also loving fun leaves and little pops of color. Dare we say polka dots are in and stripes are out? Let's be real, we love all plants, but here's a list of the trendiest and best houseplants of 2022.
Bird of Paradise
Photo via Left on Olive
Fiddle leaf figs are so 2021 (jk we'll love them forever), the new tall plant of the moment is the bird of paradise. These beautiful plants with their huge leaves will complete any corner. And if you give them enough light they will sprout incredible flowers in the spring.
Silver Satin Pothos
Photo via Left on Olive
Give us all the variegated leaves! This gorgeous pothos variation is a trailing plant and the leaves shimmer when the light hits them. Need I say more? Trailing plants are still all the rage this year and are the perfect plant to add to any shelf or hanging planter.
Anthurium
Photo via Left on Olive
Houseplant and flowers, check. We’re loving little pops of color this year and anthurium delivers. This plant has flowers all year round (as long as it has enough sunlight) and is very difficult to kill.
Monstera Deliciosa
Photo via Left on Olive
Monstera Deliciosa are here to stay! These tropical plants are perfect for everyone, from the beginner plant parent to the seasoned green thumb. They grow quickly, don't require a ton of attention, and they have that split-leaf look that is sure to turn heads. As these plants get bigger, their aerial roots can go a little haywire, but you can always cut them back without harming your plant.
Snake Plant
Photo via Left on Olive
Snake plants will never go out of style! They are just so easy to take care of and they are so unique. They're technically succulents so they require little water and are the perfect addition to any room.
Cactus Euphorbia
Photo via Left on Olive
Little succulents are out, but huge cacti are in. You do have to live in a spot that gets lots of bright light in order for these to thrive. But if you do, one of these will make your home feel like a Joshua Tree oasis. (And if you don't live in a bright space, there are some exceptionally real-looking faux cacti out there.)
Begonia MaculataPhoto by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash
Are there more fun leaves out there than polka dot leaves? And the underside is pink, which we're here for! These plants can be a little bit fussy, but they are worth it, just like you :)
Jenny is a photographer and taco enthusiast based in Seattle, WA. She turned her love of plants and home decor into Left on Olive, an online planter shop. Some of her hobbies include hiking, listening to Taylor Swift, and cooking with wine.