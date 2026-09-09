Still Obsessed With 'Sterling Point'? Ella Rubin Finally Spilled Her Perfectly 90s Curly Hair Secrets

Prime Video's new coming-of-age romance show Sterling Point became the talking point for all things fashion and beauty in August 2026 (Annie's sweater and satin shorts combo is so seared into my brain, I ordered some for myself). Not only is her closet out of this world, but everyone and their mother has been talking about Annie's curly hair, and how the perfectly-tousled style is totally reminiscent of Julia Roberts. Well, the actress finally just spilled all her secrets, and we need to talk about it, like, now.

Here's the full scoop on Ella Rubin's hair routine and the products she uses to achieve that tousled look. Consider this the perfect fall hair download!

After you finish rewatching 'Sterling Point', watch Ella Rubin's hair routine. Ella Rubin takes a more is more approach when it comes to her hair, and uses multiple products to help achieve full, smooth waves. Honestly, this is also my approach to using Korean skincare, and it's totally changed the way my face looks and feels! Layering multiple light, hydrating products seems to be the way to go, but it's important that you figure out two specific things: what kind of products work best for you, and how much. It will be different for each person! In addition to a scalp massage, Ella also likes to make sure her ends look fresh by snipping off some split ends. "Amélie [Hoeferle] and I on set would pick each other's split ends and that became a toxic relationship," she jokes in the video.

Prime Video Ella Rubin goes straight in with the RŌZ Milk Hair Serum to hydrate, reduce frizz, and smooth her hair. And she also loves the Olaplex N°.6 Bond Smoother, especially when her hair has some particularly dead ends, or she wants to revive her newly-chopped hair. This is actually a tip I've realized works great for my hair too — I love adding leave-in conditioner to my dry hair. It makes it feel so smooth!

Prime Video For her final step (before body oil of course), Ella Rubin mixes two hair oils to add shine and extra moisture. The Oribe Gold Lust Hair Oil, which conditions without adding any unwanted weight to your hair, and the VERB Ghost Weightless Fine Hair Oil, which also adds some heat protectant to your hair. Plus the latter's scent is a mix of citrus and violet which just sounds addicting.

Prime Video Sterling Point hairstylist Chrystal Lotz also told The Set Set how Ella curled the her hair for the show, starting with air-dried hair and a half-inch curler. Instead of curling an entire section of hair from root to tip, Ella actually curls the top portion, then curls the middle section in the opposite direction. "The change in direction gives the hair movement and mimics the way natural curls typically form."

Read up on The Sterling Point Ending before season 2 drops!

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