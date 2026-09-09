Off-Campus Red Alert! Mika Abdalla Spills on Dean & Allie's "Emotionally Turbulent" Relationship in Season 2

In addition to a surprise first look at Garrett and Hannah in Off-Campus season 2, we also just got a new look at Allie (Mika Abdalla)! And what's not surprising? She looks just as carefree and gorgeous as she did in the Halloween episode (IYKYK). Keep reading for the scoop.

Here's your first look at Mika Abdalla (and Allie Hayes) in Off-Campus season 2.

Here's your first look at Mika Abdalla as Allie in 'Off-Campus' season 2. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off Campus LATAM (@offcampuslat) Mika Abdalla is back on the Off-Campus set — and Allie is joined with someone fans are convinced is her dad Joe Hayes. Now this is a pretty big deal because book fans will remember Joe is not a fan of Dean, and he doesn't think Dean is the kind of man who can step up and take care of Allie. Even though it's TBD whether we'll see this standoff in the new episodes, we do know that Dean and Allie's relationship will level up. “It’s a lot more emotionally turbulent, so you lose some of that fun, best-friend energy,” the actress reveals in an interview with Vogue India. “I check in to ensure I’m hitting important character beats, but still incorporating the parts of Allie that people love.”

Josh Heuston opens up about returning to 'Off-Campus' (or not). Prime Video But while we're getting some new characters, we're also saying goodbye to some season 1 faves: namely, Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl. Showrunner Louisa Levy told TVGuide that even though we won't see Josh Heuston (or Justin) in season 2, "I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point....we don't have him next season, but never say never." That means Justin is already gone and we won't even get a chance to say goodbye at the beginning of season 2...RIP. Josh Heuston himself also got pretty honest with Variety Australia and confirmed that we will not be seeing him in the new episodes. “At this stage, no,” he said of returning. “We’ll see. Everything from scheduling to storylines to books… there’s a lot of stories to show in this particular series.” Okay, even though that's pretty sad for anyone who loves Josh, we can still rewatch him in season 1 as many times as we want. And we might see him in a new Prime Video book adaptation soon. That's right, Josh finally opened up to Brit + Co about those Fourth Wing casting rumors! "I've said it before, we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose, or the writers, however you wanna say that," he told me when I asked whether we'll see him riding a dragon in the future. (ICYMI, Fourth Wing takes place at a war college filled with dragon riders).

Will you miss Josh Heuston and Justin in Off-Campus season 2? Tell us your favorite cast members on Facebook and check out Our Steamiest Off-Campus Season 2 Predictions for more.

This post has been updated.