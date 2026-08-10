The Steamiest 'Sterling Point' Hot Takes From a TV Editor

Sterling Point is finally here, and it's so serious to me because I think it's my favorite Prime Video summer romance show of the entire year. It's giving Outer Banks, it's giving Dawson's Creek. I'm here for it and I want more.

But nevertheless, I did want to share my hot takes because y'all know I love a spicy opinion. Major spoilers ahead!!

Keep reading for all our hot takes on Sterling Point season 1, and watch the full season on Prime Video now.

The 'Sterling Point' love triangle didn't really do it for me. Prime Video I love Annie and Ellis, which I feel like isn't really a hot take, but I actually would have loved to see more of Rory, Ellis and Annie interacting together. It felt more like the show was telling me I should care about Rory and Annie rather than me organically caring about their relationship. A great love triangle is one where you equally care about everyone IMO! I did talk to the cast about what they would love to see in season two, and I definitely want more scenes with the boys together. Maybe we'll see that in the future!

Joe should have been Ramona's dad instead of Steven. Prime Video One of my favorite arcs is when Ramona discovers that her mom (who's Annie and Connor's adoptive mom and Steven's wife) actually died in childbirth instead of from cancer. She also learns that Joe is supposedly her biological father, which adds a whole string of complicated emotions that I was very excited for us to dig into because of the strong connection between Joe and Ramona. But in the last episode, they do an immediate bait and switch where we find out Steven is actually her dad. So all of this emotional buildup between Ramona and Ellis potentially being siblings and Joe potentially being her father is immediately canceled out. I've said it before and I'll say it 1000 times: I think the emotional weight of a show and getting your audience to care about anything is time. And so that made the reveal that Joe was supposedly Ramona's dad so much stronger to me than the shock value of Steven being her dad.

Joe is a way more compelling character than Steven. Prime Video I also could not bring myself to care about Steven, even after all he went through. I felt like I should empathize with him, but he didn't actually come off that caring or thoughtful to me. However, I always want to see more Joe. Literally give me Joe at any point. I love that man.

KEEP EREWHON AWAY! Prime Video Also, can we just talk about how renovating the island is literally the worst idea ever? Didn't Connor say he wanted to put an Erewhon in Sterling Point? Keep Erewhon away!!!

The best scene actually happens away from Sterling Point. Prime Video My favorite moment of the show is when Maple bleeds through her pants after her summer camp showcase, and all the girls end up having this whole menstrual celebration. They make flower crowns and celebrate being a woman, which felt like a beautiful bonding moment for all the characters and definitely reminded me of Anne with an E.

'Sterling Point' has the best teen drama kiss ever. Prime Video Also, can we talk about how Ellis dragging Annie across the floor to kiss her rivals some of the most iconic teen drama kisses of all time? Yeah, Megan Park you ate with that.

One part of Annie's journey lacked some depth. Prime Video At the end of the show, there's a really cool conversation between Annie and Steven that builds to this moment where she says, "I'm the kid!" I really wish there had been even more buildup with that, and it kind of fits into my feeling alienated from Steven as a viewer. I feel disconnected from understanding the fallout of Steven's choice to cut the family off from Sterling Point, and the effect it had on Annie in the long run. I would love more nuance within that — hopefully we'll see more in season 2!

Let me know what you thought about Sterling Point in the comments and make sure you follow Brit + Co on Facebook for all of the exclusives and hot takes you definitely don't want to miss. Go see our exclusive interviews with the cast on YouTube.

This post has been updated.