The 6 Best Julia Roberts Movies to Watch When You Miss the '90s

When I think of the '90s, I immediately starting going down the list of my favorite, iconic rom-coms. The rom-com was a '90s revolution, with some of our favorites gracing the screen to navigate heartbreak, romance, and more. But one actress in particular appeared in almost all of the best ones, and I bet you know who! That's right: Julia Roberts! The queen of the meet-cute!

She's been in classic movies like Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, and Ocean's Eleven. But some of her all-time best films happened to be in the '90s — and TBH most of them are my guilty pleasure romcoms. So, I decided to make a list of the best Julia Roberts movies so you can binge them all this week! You're gonna wanna press play immediately!

Here are the best Julia Roberts 90s movies you can watch this week.

The Best Julia Roberts Movies To Watch RN For a Dose of '90s Nostalgia Touchstone Pictures Pretty Woman This movie gets better and better with every single re-watch. This romantic comedy features Julia Roberts (Vivian), a call girl who happens to meet Richard Gere (Edward) one night. The pair strike deal for Vivian to accompany Gere's character for the whole week to any events he needs. But after spending time together and putting aside their judgements, feelings for each other begin to grow. The film is set in '90s Beverly Hills and it's nostalgic, fun, and oh-so-romantic. My #1 romcom and #1 Julia Roberts fave!

Universal Studios Notting Hill This romcom is so beloved that hundreds of thousands of people visit the town in England to go to the exact store this movie filmed in. I actually did that last year, and it was just as cool as it seems. The romcom is about a movie star (Roberts) who hides from the paparazzi and fans in a bookstore that is owned by Hugh Grant's character. It's a simple romcom about love between people from two different worlds that have more in common than they think. You're a real fan if you can quote the "I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy" line.

Touchstone Pictures

Runaway Bride The iconic Roberts and Gere duo is back at it again in this romcom about a woman who's left three different men at the alter because she always gets cold feet. Gere's character is NYC journalist coming to the small town to capture it for an article he's writing. Little does he know that the Roberts charm is unavoidable! He ends up falling for Roberts' character and they will have to wrestle with both of their fears of falling in love and letting go.

Tristar Pictures My Best Friends Wedding Julia Roberts and Robert Mulroney star in this classic about falling in love with your best friend. In this film, the two best friends make a pact to get married if they're not married by 28. But it gets complicated when Mulroney's character meets someone and falls in love. And now, four days before their 28th birthday, he gets engaged to be married. Roberts pulls all the stops in this film to get Mulroney's character to see how perfect they are for each other. This movie is hilarious and will have you singing "Say A Little Prayer" all week.

Tristar Pictures Hook Even if it's not necessarily a rom-com, this '90s film is absolute classic. It tells the story of grown-up Peter Pan (played by Robin Williams) returning to Neverland with Captain Hook after leaving behind the Lost Boys and Tinkerbell. Julia shows her diverse acting skills in this as miniature Tinkerbell displays an array of emotions from Pan leaving her behind. Another '90s classic starring Julia Roberts that you can't help but love.

Columbia Pictures Stepmom Ed Harris and Susan Sarandon play a divorced couple and parents in this heartbreaking drama. Julia Roberts is the young lead dating Ed Harris' character, trying to build relationships with her boyfriend's children and ex-wife (Sarandon). The ex-wife ends up getting sick, leaving the whole family to come to terms with the heartbreak and come together to form an unconventional, but loving family dynamic. This movie will rip your heart out and put it back together in the most tragic way.

Need some more nostalgia in your life after you finish watching all these Julia Roberts movies? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more pop culture walks down memory lane!

This post has been updated.