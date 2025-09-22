Elle Fanning is quickly becoming one of the busiest 20-somethings in Hollywood. Not only did her family drama Sentimental Value get a 19-minute standing ovation at Cannes, but she's currently filming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and will enter production for The Nightingale soon. And later this year, she'll start promoting her brand new sci-fi movie Predator: Badlands. This crazy movie takes us to a terrifying and wacky planet, and pairs Elle's Thia with a Predator as they embark on a wild journey.

Here's everything you need to know about Elle Fanning's Predator: Badlands, coming to theaters November 7, 2025.

What is Predator: Badlands about? Predator: Badlands follows an outcast Predator who's forced to set out on his own — that is, until he meets Thia (Elle Fanning), a whip-smart android. Together, they set out on a journey to find and battle an enemy. The movie's part of the Predator universe, which is also connected to the Alien series, so this movie is fulfilling all of our sci-fi needs.

Where can I watch Predator: Badlands? 20th Century Studios Predator: Badlands is coming to theaters on November 7, 2025.

Who's in the Predator: Badlands cast? The Predator: Badlands cast includes: Elle Fanning as Thia: an android who joins Dek on his journey.

as Thia: an android who joins Dek on his journey. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek: a Yautja Predator runt forced to set out on his own.

Is Predator: Badlands a sequel to Prey? 20th Century Studios Predator: Badlands isn't a direct sequel to Prey, but they both exist in the Predator universe.

Where is the Predator: Badlands set? 20th Century Studios “One of the cool things about the movie is that we’re on Yautja Prime—there’s a lot in this movie from the extended universe," Dan Trachtenberg told Bloody Disgusting in an interview. The movie was filmed in New Zealand from August to October 2024.

Are they making a Predator: Badlands movie? 20th Century Studios Yes, we're getting a Predator: Badlands movie! The news was announced in 2024.

This post has been updated.