While we impatiently wait for the Fourth Wing cast rumors to be confirmed (eek!), we have even better news of another must-see fantasy adaptation — the Children of Blood and Bone movie cast is here! Not only will this book-turned-movie premiere in theaters, but it's legendary cast includes greats like Viola Davis and Idris Alba. This Tomi Adeyemi book is a magical fantasy full of deep messages about culture and belonging that made it to our best books to read list in 2024, so you know we can't wait for this film!

Want to know more? We just got a sneak peek at the movie thanks to CinemaCon, and we have the latest updates.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Children of Blood and Bone movie!

Is there going to be a movie of Children of Blood and Bone? Paramount Pictures Yes, we're getting a Children of Blood and Bone movie — and thanks to CinemaCon, I've already seen the trailer. Number one, this is just going to be a beautiful movie to watch aesthetically, but it's so sweeping and the scale & worldbuilding are massive. If you've been missing epic fantasy movies, this one is for you!

What is the Children of Blood and Bone film about? Amazon Children of Blood and Bone follows young Zélie Adebola as she fights to reclaim the magic that made her people wise and powerful. Her own mother was a Reaper, but lost her life the day all the magic was stolen via orders of a merciless and vengeful king. She partners with her brother Tzain and a rebellious princess to right the wrongs of history even if it means risking their lives.

But seriously, when can we see Idris Elba in 'Children of Blood and Bone'? Matt Winkelmeyer The Children of Blood and Bone movie will premiere on January 15, 2027!

Who's in the Children of Blood and Bone movie cast? Amy Sussman/Getty Images The Children of Blood and Bone cast will feature MANY familiar faces, including: Thuso Mbedu as Zélie

as Zélie Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari

as Princess Amari Damson Idris as Prince Inan

as Prince Inan Tosin Cole as Tzain

as Tzain Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea

as Admiral Kaea Lashana Lynch as Jumoke

as Jumoke Idris Elba as Lekan

as Lekan Regina King as Queen Nehanda

as Queen Nehanda Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran

as King Saran Viola Davis as Mama Agba

as Mama Agba Diaana Babnicova as Folake

as Folake Bukky Bakray as Binta

What has Tomi Adeyomi said about the cast and who's directing Children of Blood and Bone? Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tomi Adeyemi shared the announcement January 23 on TikTok, and she was all smiles as she shared the news with her fans. Variety reports her inspiration for writing her Orisha series was a result of being "motivated by anger" after watching The Hunger Games and seeing the negativity surrounding the casting. “I’m the kind of person who gets motivated by anger," Adeyemi shared with EW. "So I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m going to write a story that’s so good and so Black that everyone’s going to have to read it even if you’re racist.' That became my writing mission.” It's a good thing screenwriter and director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, The Old Guard, The Secret Lives of Bees) is set to bring her creative insights to the Children of Blood and Bone movie. She said, "I am so honored and excited to bring Tomi’s ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ and the vibrant world of Orisha to life (via a statement to Variety). In her opinion, she feels the cast "reflects the whole of the diaspora," stating "this is where our magic lies."

What are fans saying about the Children of Blood and Bone cast reveal? Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Based on the comments on Adeyemi's cast announcement video, fans have mixed feelings. One comment said, "just saw amandla and let out the deepest sigh 🙃" while another person wrote, "Is this real?!?!?!??!?! This cast is FANTASTIC!!!!"

Be sure to buy your copy of Children of Blood and Bone today, and see the other book-to-film adaptions we're excited about!

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This post has been updated.