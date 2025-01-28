OMG, Jeremy Allen White's New Series Is For ‘Call Me By Your Name' Fans

Jeremy Allen White is set to star in a developing Netflix limited series based on the André Aciman novel, Enigma Variations.

The title comes from the same author as Call Me by Your Name, which was adapted for film in 2017 and starred Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer with critical acclaim.

Enigma Variations, like Call Me by Your Name, explores romance and attraction through a queer lens, and White would depict a bisexual man if the project moves forward. We’ve never seen him in a queer role before, so this news is super exciting!

FX According to "exclusive" sources that spoke to Variety , the limited series based on André Aciman’s Enigma Variations is currently in development at Netflix.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Jeremy Allen White will not only star in the series, but will also serve as an executive producer.

Amazon Enigma Variations, the namesake novel, is described as “a passionate portrait of love's contradictory power, in five illuminating stories.” The book follows Paul and charts his experiences with several “consuming and covetous” loves. The story ultimately highlights the “transient” nature of Paul’s relationship with love, romance, and attraction while revealing his path to self-discovery.

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images Author of Enigma Variations André Aciman will executive produce alongside White. Aciman was involved in the film adaptation of his other title, Call Me by Your Name, which received impressive critical acclaim and even won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards.

FX Per Variety , Enigma Variations is “currently in development” at Netflix, so it may be a while before we know the exact timeline for the series’ filming and release dates. Jeremy Allen White is the only actor attached to the project at the moment, but we can’t wait to see who else gets cast for the story.

