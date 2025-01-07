25 New TV Shows You NEED To Watch In 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In the age of prestige TV (hey The Bear!), I have really become a TV person. I love keeping up with the same characters throughout the course of multiple episodes (and in the cast of The Last of Us and The Summer I Turned Pretty, multiple weeks), and then over multiple years. And there are plenty of incredible TV shows premiering and returning in 2025 — and some of these January TV shows have already dropped!
Here are 25 new TV shows we can't wait to see in 2025.
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth — On Peacock Now
Graeme Hunter/SKY/Carnival
Dr. Jim Swire (Colin Firth) is mourning the loss of his daughter Flora after Pan Am Flight 103 explodes, when he becomes the spokesperson for all the UK victims. But the more he fights for justice for all the families, the more he realizes just how unjust the system is.
Lockerbie is on Peacock now and stars Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonnar, Ardalan Esmaili, Mudar Abbara, Guy Henry, Nabil Al Raee, and Jemma Carlton.
Small Town Setup — On Hallmark+
Hallmark+
Consider this new TV show like living in a Hallmark movie IRL. When a single searching for love returns home, they're presented with dating options handpicked by people in their hometown. "All is revealed at a big town hall event, full of heart, warmth, and a few laughs along the way."
Small Town Setup is on Hallmark+ and is hosted by Ashley Williams.
When Calls The Heart Season 12 — On Hallmark Channel Now
Hallmark Channel
Our comfort show is back! When Calls The Heart season 12 brings Elizabeth and Hope Valley into the 1920s — and the parties, romance, and eventual financial troubles that come.
When Calls The Heart season 12 is on Hallmark Channel and stars Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Melissa Gilbert, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Kavan Smith, and Viv Leacock.
Doc — On Fox Now
FOX
Dr. Amy Elias is chief of internal medicine, but doesn't remember anything from the last eight years of patients, work drama, and even her own divorce thanks to a traumatic brain injury. This is one medical drama you'll definitely want to check out.
Doc is on Fox and stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Jon-Michael Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, Amirah Vann, and Conni Miu.
The Traitors Season 3 — On Peacock January 9, 2025
Chris Haston/NBC
This is the reality show for people who aren't so sure about reality TV. Alan Cumming, a Scottish castle, and a crazy murder mystery game? Yes please!
The Traitors season 3 premieres January 9 and stars Alan Cumming, Wells Adams, Sam Asghari, Chanel Ayan, Bob the Drag Queen, Dolores Catania, Jeremy Collins, Robyn Dixon, Dylan Efron, Nikki Garcia, Bob Harper, Britney Haynes, "Boston" Rob Mariano, Dorinda Medley, Ciara Miller, Royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Danielle Reyes, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Tony Vlachos, Carolyn Wiger, and Gabby Windey.
On Call — On Prime Video January 9, 2025
Prime Video
In this new TV show, veteran officer Traci (Troian Bellisario) and rookie (Brandon Larracuente) go on patrols around Long Beach, California. California beaches might be pretty laidback, but Traci is definitely in for plenty of challenges.
On Call premieres January 9 and stars Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting, and Eriq La Salle.
With Love, Meghan — On Netflix January 15, 2025
Netflix
This new TV show follows the Meghan Markle on a cooking, gardening, and hosting journey! This is one home I'd love to step into, TBH.
With Love, Meghan hits Netflix on January 15 and is hosted by Meghan Markle, alongside guests like Mindy Kaling.
XO, Kitty Season 2 — On Netflix January 16, 2025
Netflix
In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) wants nothing more than to just date casually. But a letter from her mom's past opens up new adventures, relationships, and opportunities — and the return of Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo)!!!
XO, Kitty season 2 stars Anna Cathcart, Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, Joshua Lee, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, and Regan Aliyah.
Severance Season 2 — On Apple TV+ January 17, 2025
Apple TV+
Relationships and identity will always be timely TV themes (try saying that five times fast), and in Severance season 2, Mark (Adam Scott) running around his office, and running from his problems, in the Severance season 2 teaser trailer is the most relatable thing I've seen. all day. After a full season of his work and personal lives being, well, severed, Mark is in for a lot of surprises this time around. Completely separating your career from the rest of your life might sound ideal, but this January TV show is going to show us why that's simply not the case.
Severance season 2 premieres on January 17, and stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble.
Prime Target — On Apple TV+ January 22, 2025
Apple TV+
Edward (Leo Woodall) is about to make a major breakthrough, meaning he (and any other genius) could have access to every computer in the world. Now he's teaming up with a National Security Agent (Quintessa Swindell) to keep it safe.
Prime Target premieres on January 22 and stars Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee, and Joseph Mydell.
The Night Agent Season 2 — on Netflix January 23, 2025
Netflix
These new TV shows are just proving that 2025 is going to be another year of hot men. And in The Night Agent season 2, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is finally an official Night Agent after saving the President's life — and he is, once again, in way over his head.
The Night Agent season 2 premieres on January 23 and stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, and Enrique Murciano.
Sweet Magnolias Season 4 — On Netflix February 6, 2025
Netflix
It's finally time to head back to Serenity and catch up with all our Sweet Magnolias! And it sounds like their friendship is about to be put to the test. Season 4 will examine "the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life," showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson tells TUDUM, "and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us."
Sweet Magnolias season 4 premieres February 6 and stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley.
The White Lotus Season 3 — On HBO and Max February 16, 2025
Fabio Lovino/HBO
White Lotus season 3 is (somehow) spicier than ever before. This year we're headed to Thailand to meet some new characters...and see some familiar faces too. And just like the trailer teases, we're in for a crazy dose of both pain and pleasure.
The White Lotus season 3 premieres February 16 and will star Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.
Yellowjackets Season 3 — On SHOWTIME And Paramount+ February 16, 2025
Showtime
This season of Yellowjackets is sure to answer lots of questions — and probably give us even more than we had in the beginning. "How do you change while you are in your core, in your essence, the same person you always were?" creator Ashley Lyle tells Vanity Fair, teasing the merging the characters' past and present selves. "How much are you hiding that, and how long are you able to do that, is a question that we’re playing with this season."
Yellowjackets season 3 premieres February 16 and stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Joel McHale, and Hilary Swank.
1923 Season 2 — On Paramount+ February 23, 2025
Lo Smith/Paramount+
1923 season 2 is going to be all kinds of chaotic as the Dutton family fights to get back to one another: Jacob and Cara remain on the Yellowstone ranch, Spencer's making his way across the country, and Alex has to figure out a way to get off that dang ship.
1923 season 2 premieres February 23 andthe cast includes Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May.
The Last of Us Season 2 — On HBO and Max April 2025
HBO
The Last of Us season 2 is going to be more intense, more emotional, and more explosive than ever — especially when Ellie figures out the huge secret Joel's been keeping from her. I'm ready to cry, TBH.
The Last of Us season 2 will star Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright, Tati Gabrielle and Ariela Barer.
Running Point — On Netflix In 2025
Netflix
In this new TV show, Isla Gordon becomes President of the LA Waves basketball team after a scandal costs her brother the job. And Isla will have to prove to everyone around her that she can balance work AND play (although maybe a little more work than play, ammirite?)
Running Point is coming to Netflix soon and stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 — On Prime Video In 2025
Peter Taylor/Prime Video
Not only does our third trip to Cousins Beachfeature three extra episodes, but it'll also pick up smack dab in the middle of the Belly-Conrad-Jeremiah love triangle. Here's hoping we're getting a spinoff so we can see these characters as many times as possible!
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres in 2025 and stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard.
Stranger Things Season 5 — On Netflix in 2025
Tina Rowden/Netflix
This year, longtime fans of this series will finally get to see how the story ends. The show is bringing us into 1987 and last time we saw the Hawkins crew, they were face-to-face with the Upside Down infiltrating our world.
Stranger Things 5 is coming to Netflix soon and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Amybeth McNulty, and Priah Ferguson.
The Bear Season 4 — On FX And Hulu In 2025
FX
The Bear season 3, in my opinion, was only the first half of the story. I'm excited to see how season 4 wraps it all up — including the restaurant's review and Carmy's effect on Sydney...
The Bear season 4 is coming to FX in 2025 and stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.
Wednesday Season 2 — On Netflix in 2025
Bernard Walsh/Netflix
Wednesday season 2 is taking us back to Nevermore Academy alongside Jenna Ortega — and Lady Gaga? We don't know much about the plot just yet but this cast is all I need to convince me to watch.
Wednesday season 2 is coming to Netflix soon and stars Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nayo, Joy Sunday, Owen Painter, Emma Myers, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alfred Gough, Noah Taylor, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Steve Buscemi, Moosa Mostafa, and Hunter Doohan.
Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 — On The CW In 2025
CTV/Fremantle/The CW
Sullivan's Crossing season 2 was full of twists and turns — and season 3 is going to be just as wild (and cozy). “We are so excited to return to Sullivan’s Crossing next year for a third season,” Brad Schwartz, CW's President, tells Deadline. "Roma [Downey], this talented cast, and the entire creative team have built an incredible world full of emotionally charged storytelling that has resonated with viewers over the last two years."
Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is coming in 2025 and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Scott Patterson.
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 — On Hulu Soon
Patrick Harbron/Disney
We don't have an official release date for season 5 yet, but we've gotten a new installment every year since its premiere so I'm feeling hopeful! This year Mabel, Oliver, and Charles will have to solve Chester's murder (I'M HEARTBROKEN) and might even deal with some mob bosses.
Only Murders in the Building season 5 is coming soon and stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Téa Leoni.
Virgin River Season 7 — On Netflix Soon
Netflix
If you've already binged all of Virgin River season 6, don't worry — there's another season coming! And showrunner Patrick Sean Smith says it'll “explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.”
Virgin River season 7 is coming soon and stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Kandyse McClure, Sarah Dugdale, and Kai Bradbury.
Nobody Wants This Season 2 — On Netflix Soon
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Nobody Wants This became an immediate classic when it premiered in 2024, and we can't wait to see Noah and Joanne navigate their relationship and family drama in season 2.
Nobody Wants This season 2 is coming to Netflix soon and stars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, and Emily Arlook.
Which new TV show are you excited to see in 2025? Sound off in the comments and check out the amazing 2025 movies headed our way!
