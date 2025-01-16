Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

heidi montag spencer pratt la fire response
Celebrity News

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Break Down In Tears About “Life Changing” Public Support After $2.5 Million Home Burned Down

you season 5 teaser
Entertainment

OMG, Netflix Just Confirmed The ‘You’ Season 5 Release Date (With New Video)

Overrated Fashion Finds 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

5 "Overrated" Fashion Finds I Regret Buying (I'm Looking At You, Barrel Jeans)

Valentine's Day Nail Ideas 2025
Nails

14 Pink & Red Valentine's Day Nail Ideas For All Your Date Night Needs

costco heart ravioli
Food News & Menu Updates

This Is Not A Drill: Costco’s Heart-Shaped Ravioli Is Back!

best chocolate cake recipe
Food

This Is The Best Chocolate Cake Recipe For Valentine's Day, Or Any Day

5 worst days to have your weddings
Weddings

The 5 Worst Days To Have Your Wedding, According To Event Planners

loreal lipstick
Self Care

This $7 Drugstore Lipstick Has Been My Go-To For 10 Years & Counting

anthropologie valentine's day gifts 2025
Gifts

15 Anthropologie Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Downright Perfect

february horoscope 2025
Horoscopes

Your February Love Horoscope: 6 Signs Are About to Get Lucky!

sunrise on the reaping excerpt
Entertainment

OMG, You Can Read Part Of The New 'Hunger Games' Prequel Right Now

1923 season 2 characters
Entertainment

Every Character Returning For '1923' Season 2

Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $20
Gifts

The 20 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $20