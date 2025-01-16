Netflix's New #1 Drama 'American Primeval' Is Perfect For '1923' Fans
If you're waiting for 1923 season 2, I've got good news for you. You don't have to spend the next month rewatching season 1 because Netflix just dropped a brand new TV show that is giving MAJOR Yellowstone universe vibes. Set in 1857, American Primeval is all about family and survival, which sounds a lot like the Duttons if you ask me. Lock in, friends, because you'll probably binge it in one sitting.
Here's everything you need to know about American Primeval, streaming on Netflix now.
Where can I watch American Primeval?
All six episodes of American Primeval are available to watch on Netflix now. The episodes range from 36 minutes to just over an hour. That means it's the perfect TV show to binge watch this weekend!
What is American Primeval about?
In 1857 Utah, cultures clash when Indigenous peoples, settlers, and the Mormon militia begin a fight for the land. Sara (Betty Gilpin) and Devin (Preston Mota) are searching for Devin's father when they meet Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier), a Native American who escaped abuse. When their group is attacked, the trio is taken under the wing of Isaac (Taylor Kitsch).
And fans are loving it! One X user tweeted that it's "one of the best series Netflix has made," while another calls it a "masterpiece."
Who's in the cast?
American Primeval stars Taylor Kitsch as Isaac Reed, Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell, Dane DeHaan as Jacob Pratt, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Abish Pratt, Derek Hinkey as Red Feather, Joe Tippett as James Wolsey, Jai Courtney as Virgil Cutter, Preston Mota as Devin Rowell, Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons, and Shea Whigham as Jim Bridger.
Is American Primeval based on fact?
American Primeval is a fictionalized version of history, so while it features real events like the Utah War and the Mountain Meadows Massacre (in which the Mormon militia murdered a wagon train of travelers on their way to California), the details and main characters were created for the series.
But one real detail about the TV show? Taylor Kitsch learned the Shoshone language from elders at the Wind River Reservation for his role as Isaac. "One of my dialect coaches, she's in her late 70s and the last thing she wants to do is get this language written down," he told Q's Tom Power. "I'm so lucky to do this kind of stuff."
"To give yourself to a project worth telling….You're servicing something bigger than you," he continues. "There's a legacy. There's something there that humbles you quite quickly and I love that challenge."
Will there be a season 2 for American Primeval?
American Primeval was originally released as a limited series. But given the success of the show, I wouldn't be surprised if we ended up getting a new season! Stay tuned for updates on American Primeval season 2.
What did you think about American Primeval? Tell us on Instagram and check out the other January TV shows coming this month for more Weekend Watch ideas.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!