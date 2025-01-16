Whoa, Kylie Jenner "Definitely" Thinks Timothée Chalamet Could Be "The One"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Things are heating up between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The celebrity couple, who went public with their relationship in January of 2023 are only getting closer, and according to one source, who says that Kylie's already considering Timothée “the one," they're getting serious.
Here's the latest news on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship.
Kylie Jenner "definitely" sees her relationship with Timothée Chalamet as a longterm thing.
According to the Page Six insider, Kylie Jenner “has never felt like this about anybody else before and definitely sees a future with him," especial since she “feels like Timothée is so different from all her other exes she’s dated in the past.”
Kylie's dating history involves names like Tyga and Travis Scott (who's the father of her kids Stormi and Aire), but she's never had a relationship like this.
A source told People in December 2023 that Kylie and Timmy are "incredibly happy" together.
“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source said. “They both try to attend important events for each other.” And in addition to being super supportive, Timothée Chalamet is “in awe of everything [Kylie] is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.” I can't get enough of these two!
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at The 2025 Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/and3xoRhxE— Cineaste (@Cineaste024) January 12, 2025
Most recently, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got cozy at the 2025 Golden Globes, where Timothée was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
Timothée rocked the goatee he's had since he started filming Marty Supreme along with a dark suit and a blue tie worn like a scarf. Kylie looked gorgeous in a silver 1999 Versace dress that Elizabeth Hurley wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards that same year in New York.
I can't wait to see this couple make many more appearances together!
