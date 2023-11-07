24 Perfect Book Recommendations, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Kylie Sheaffer has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Rewire, and more. She covers technology, psychology, and (her biggest passion) books. Her favorite book is Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, and if you’d like to learn more about her hot-book-takes, you can find her on the Characters Chat podcast.
We absolutely get it—scrolling through booktok can be like setting a kid loose in a candy shop. Every time I open Instagram or TikTok, I feel like I add six more books to my ‘To Be Read’ list.
When your TBR is a mile long (and growing every day), picking out your next read can feel next to impossible. Everything sounds interesting! To help narrow down your selection, we say, why not leave it up to the stars?
We studied your horoscopes and did a deep dive into the likes and dislikes of each Zodiac sign. As a massive bookworm and self-proclaimed woo-woo girl, here is a list of great book recommendations that I’ve catered to each of you, based on what we think will interest you. We've got mystery and thriller books, top-rated celebrity memoir recs, and a few Emily Henry-style rom-com book recommendations for good measure, too.
As always, we recommend checking trigger warnings before jumping into a new read.
What To Read Next, Based on Your Astrological Sign
Aries
Fire | March 20- April 19
Our courageous Ram – the brave, the bold, the fearless. People who fall under the Aries sign tend to approach life with the “my way, no highway” attitude. They do things according to their own rules and aren’t afraid to ruffle feathers in the process. They’re icons, they don’t back down from an argument, and they feel deeply and quickly. I don’t want to recommend anything that will waste your time, so for Aries, I think it’s best to gravitate towards page-turning thrillers to help hold your attention.
Image via Amazon
Boys in the Valley by Phillip Fracassi
We’re starting strong with a fast-paced, horror-filled, coming of age story set in an orphanage for young boys. Boys in the Valley follows one child in particular who was sent to live in the orphanage after a gruesome family tragedy. Priests run the home and the boys come together to forge futures and lives, despite their varying backgrounds and personalities. Life seems possible, at least until a fatally injured man arrives at the orphanage, covered in mysterious symbols.
With his death, evil begins to spread through St. Vincent’s and the boys are not immune from it. Lord of the Flies-type behavior ensues. As the book unfolds, you see that the boys’ lives, their very souls, are all at risk. A perfect scary story for brave Aries.
Image via Amazon
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
Aries and The Hunger Games are synonymous in my brain – a story of daring actions, bravery, and deadly competition? That’s right up the Aries’ alley. The prequel of The Hunger Games series is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and it’s absolutely worth your next read.
The 10th annual Hunger Games are upon us. Coriolanus Snow, an 18 year old with a chip on his shoulder and a lot to prove, is preparing for the games – not as a competitor, but as a mentor for lowly District 12. Coriolanus is tasked with mentoring the the female tribute from the district – and as the games begin, he begins to feel the full weight of responsibility for helping keep her alive. The pressure is on, the Hunger Games are underway, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
Taurus
Earth | April 20 - May 20
Arguably the most comfy/cozy of the Zodiac signs, Tauruses are grounded, dependable, and (some may say) stubborn. They’re married to routines and are often big readers – a hobby that allows you to lounge all day? Say less. Tauruses have the attention span to tackle a great non-fiction story, but may find themselves reaching for comfort reads (ie. a sweeping romance) most often.
Image via Amazon
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
Lessons in Chemistry is neither a non-fiction story nor a sweeping romance so while I am immediately contradicting myself, I do believe it’s a piece of historical fiction that will absolutely resonate with Tauruses.Elizabeth Zott is a chemist, a mother, and a television sensation. She’s an incredibly practical, compartmentalized woman who wishes to devote her life to science. Love throws her plans and life completely out of the window and, years later, Zott doesn’t find herself in a lab, but in a television studio helping teach women across America how to nourish their families, their selves, and their dreams. Lessons in Chemistry was a surprisingly emotional and inspiring read, that is still grounded in logic and routine (despite life throwing many hurdles at Zott). Perfect for Tauruses.
Image via Amazon
Happy Place by Emily Henry
For a decade, one loyal friend group has returned to the same cottage in Maine time and time again – it’s their happy place. At least until this trip. Harriet and Wyn, two of those six best friends, suddenly find themselves sharing a bedroom (and sharing a bed), even though they broke up six months prior. Why are they currently stuck together, might you ask? Because they still haven’t told anyone they broke up.
The two want to come clean but when they learn the cottage is for sale and that it’s the last trip these friends will ever spend in this particular place – they decide to continue keeping the secret to themselves. Change is knocking on the friend group’s door step. They’re all growing up and possibly growing apart. Without the cottage holding them together, can they all remain best friends? This is a comfort read that a Taurus may find themselves reaching for (and reaching for again).
Gemini
Air | May 21- June 20
If Gemini can ever take a break from their busy social calendar, then a smart comedy may hold their interest. Gemini, we know you to be charismatic, smooth-talking, wicked smart, and so much more. You’re funny – you keep people laughing and can talk to literally anyone about anything. Your next read should be one that appeals to the equally smart, equally comedic parts of your brain.
Image via Amazon
Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton
Gemini love their community; some may even say they hate being alone. No one can relate to that friendship-focused mentality more than Dolly Alderton. Everything I Know About Love is a memoir of Alderton’s early years into adulthood. She weaves us through some genuinely funny, occasionally reckless, and sometimes heartbreaking moments of her life with grace and wit. Alderton recognizes that growing up can feel next to impossible (cue Olivia Rodrigo’s Brutal here), but also makes the case that your chosen family can help carry you further than you think.
One of my very best friends took me to the bookstore, purchased this memoir, and put it immediately in my hands. As soon as I was finished, I called up another best friend and sent Everything I Know About Love directly her way. I can’t think of a better review for a book than one you just have to share with others.
Image via Amazon
The Idiot by Elif Batuman
Selin, our titular idiot (who truly is not an idiot), is an 18 year old college freshman who is figuratively facing her first rodeo. It’s her first year at Harvard, and Selin finds herself navigating academic challenges, social expectations, and a digital world that all feel alien to her. She has a naivete that makes her both endearing and incredibly relatable. It’s humbling to realize that everyone else around you seems to have it all figured out; when did they figure it all out?
The Idiot is a wildly smart read that’s both unexpectedly comforting (despite the second-hand embarrassment you may feel watching Selin figure out young adulthood for the first time) and disorienting. It’s a coming of age story that puts you right in her shoes, reminding us all what it’s like to make new friends again, to fall head over heels for someone, and to experience the world on your own for the first time.
Cancer
Water | June 21 - July 21
Cancer – our sentimental sign. People under Cancer are known for pretending they’re okay when they’re very much not. Cancers are an incredibly deep pool of water – they are extremely emotionally intelligent but can be pulled down by their own sadness and the emotions of others. Cancers seek out comfort and they absolutely appreciate great art. A book of poetry (please, you would love Mary Oliver) or a book that evokes nostalgia is what I would recommend for your next library trip.
Image via Amazon
Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
Song of Achilles is ironically my Roman Empire, and I feel like Cancers will absolutely relate. Achilles is the golden boy of the Greeks – he was born to fantastic (and spiteful) parents and the world was expected of him. His allure is strong; people gravitate toward his power and beauty. Patroclus, on the other hand, is Achilles’ opposite in many ways. He’s awkward and clunky and doesn’t have the golden-boy shine that Achilles emanates.
Despite their differences, and despite the Gods, the boys form an inseparable bond. They train together, grow up together, and (when Helen of Sparta is kidnapped) they go to war together where the Fates take control of their destinies. This epic story is gripping and emotional – just know we’ve warned you to have tissues on standby.
Image via Amazon
Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman
Transport yourself to the Italian Riviera and try to recall the very first time you ever fell powerfully, madly in love with someone. It’s all-consuming – it takes over your senses, your thoughts, your every action. Can you remember the feeling of wanting someone so badly that you could sense their every movement? You could feel the moment they stepped in the room and, painfully, the moment they were gone.
Call Me By Your Name vividly brings readers back to their first loves, with beautiful prose, as Elio, our introspective lead, finds himself pining after Oliver, one of the guests in their home. They share a saturated, sensual summer. It’s a passionate and anguish-filled story of wishing, loving, and heartbreak. It’s hard to summarize this book in just one quick blurb, but I can say that Cancers will intimately understand the heart wrenching emotions of this novel.
Leo
Fire | July 22 - Aug 22
We love our bold and fiery leos. Some of the kindest, most motivated, and genuinely interesting people I’ve met were born under the Leo sign. You’re fierce, warm, and absolutely born to stand out. Leos are performers – you like to entertain and be entertained. I encourage Leos to pick up books where the hero is equally bold, the story evokes a feeling of grandeur, and the read feels fun.
Image via Amazon
Legendborn by Tracey Deonn
Talk about an incredibly brave and bold heroine – Legendborn is the story of teenager Bree Matthews. After Bree’s mother suddenly dies, Bree searches for any escape from her day-to-day life. She applies for a program for gifted high school students, and almost immediately after she arrives on campus, she’s thrown into a world of secret societies, mystery, and magic. She witnesses a moment of magic that a group of students, the “Legendborn”, didn’t want her to see. When they try to wipe it from her memory and fail, Bree suddenly uncovers her own magic, and some unusual and concerning memories surrounding her mother’s death. Bree throws herself into the magical world – she’ll do anything to figure out the truth.
Image via Amazon
City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
It’s the 1940s in New York City and 19 year old Vivan Morris has just been sent from the suburbs to live with her Aunt Peg after getting kicked out of school. Peg, a larger than life personality, lives in and runs the rundown Lily Playhouse, a theater in midtown Manhattan. Vivian is suddenly thrown into a world of debaucherous fun, far from her suburban norm. As she falls further and further into that fun, she makes a promiscuous mistake that costs her nearly everything. When her life is flipped upside down, we see the true grit of the character underneath.
Vivian is a fighter who will do anything to hold onto her new-found freedom. Readers will be transported in City of Girls to the old theater halls of grand New York. Vivian is a main character who marches to her own drum and refuses to live a “normal” life – I think Leos will find some representation there.
Virgo
Earth | Aug 23 - Sep 22
Virgos are the brain of the Zodiac signs. Seriously, where would we be without them? They’re perfectionists, detail-oriented, and absolutely love a good plan. Virgos are willing to push themselves and push situations as far as they can possibly go to try and reach perfection. Virgos are loyal and often the first to jump in and help. They’re not afraid to roll up their sleeves when things get messy. Kim Kardashian’s “Nobody wants to work these days” does not apply to you. For this Zodiac sign, I suggest picking up books with incredibly motivated characters or books that are detail-driven (with absolutely zero loose ends).
Image via Amazon
Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Perfection is possible, babe, and Carrie Soto is it. Carrie is a retired tennis player who single handedly smashed every record she could, scoring nearly two dozen Slam titles. She is the greatest of all time. That is, until Carrie finds herself courtside watching her record getting snatched away from her by player Nicki Chan.
Carrie makes the decision to come out of retirement and commit to one more season. She throws herself back into training and reunites with a man with whom she shares a complicated romantic history. Carrie is willing to do anything to get her record back, but for her, the comeback is about more than just winning. It’s about proving she’s legendary.
Image via Amazon
Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
If you’re looking for a book that will both blow you away in its luxurious detail and scratch your itch for perfection, then please dive into the Crazy Rich Asians series. Rachel Chu, an American-born Chinese woman, agrees to go to Singapore with her dreamboat boyfriend, Nicholas Young, to attend a wedding and meet his family. Little does she know, Nick’s quaint upbringing was anything but what she expected. His family is loaded – possibly one of the richest families in the world – and Nick could be heir to it all. Rachel is quickly thrown into a world of money, opulence, and competition that she may not be capable of navigating. Is love enough to keep these two together, or will money and family tear them apart?
Crazy Rich Asians has been out for a decade at this point, and was turned into a blockbuster of a movie. You’re doing yourself a disservice by not immersing yourself in the beautiful, judgmental, socially nuanced world Kevin Kwan has painted here.
Libra
Air | Sep 23 - Oct 22
Our Libra friends are a whimsical bunch – they’re susceptible to stories of magic, grandeur, and fantasy. It’s okay that their heads may be a bit in the clouds! They’re kind, fair, and drawn to beautiful things and stories. Libras tend to be difficult to read – they often match their personalities to their surrounding crowd. For that reason, we suggest that they go for books that speak directly to their heart. It’ll allow for some escapism and a chance to check in with their own thoughts and feelings.
Image via Amazon
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
Fall in love with Mika Moon and the Nowhere House in The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches. Mika, a very talented but isolated witch, largely hides her magic and herself from the world – apart from one exception. She likes to post videos online pretending to be a witch. While most of it is done in harmless fun, someone catches wind of the videos and sends a letter to Mika, strongly asking her to come to the Nowhere House to help teach three young witches to control their magic.
Even though it’s against the rules, Mika agrees to go, and suddenly finds herself among a cast of characters that embed themselves in her heart. When the home (and the mysterious bunch inside) are threatened, Mika must decide whether the risk is worth it, and if she’s willing to fight for her found family. This book is so genuinely comforting and sweet, it’ll feel like a hug for your brain.
Image via Amazon
Persuasion by Jane Austen
Imagine being so concerned with the opinions and thoughts of others, that you would let them persuade you of your own love life? A libra surely couldn’t relate to that at all. If you’re looking for a first dip into Jane Austen or classic writing, Persuasion is an excellent choice. It’s arguably Austen’s best novel (hot take, I know), and it’s filled with a melancholy, bittersweetness, and hopefulness that is incredibly touching to read.
The story follows Anne, a woman of 27 years (practically ancient at the time) who has resigned much of her life to a quietness. She’s overlooked by others, has lost her one big love, and is surrounded by constant vanity from her interesting family members. When a dark horse appears in the form of mysterious Mr. William Elliot, Anne questions him, but begins to reconsider love and her life. When her lost love, Captain Wentworth, makes a sudden reappearance, she feels a rush of that first love feeling again. Anne is forced to decide, for herself, what and who would help her live a more fulfilling life, regardless of what others may think. This novel is half agony, half hope, and completely amazing.
Scorpio
Water | Oct 23 - Nov 21
Scorpios are the badass, misunderstood corner of the Zodiac signs. I think they’re often interpreted to be the more serious, goth, cult-leader type person, but Scorpios contain multitudes. They can be serious and brooding, sure, but they’re more complex than that. Their character runs deep and their emotions can be just as immeasurable. Reaching for a book with equal levels of emotional complexity is what we would recommend for a Scorpio.
Image via Amazon
In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
Carmen Maria Machado is an innovative and precise writer. In the Dream House is a memoir that recounts Machado’s experience in an abusive same-sex relationship. While the book is a brave and raw history of the relationship and Machado’s experience, it’s also an experimental take on memoir-formatting as a whole. Machado takes the typical structure of a memoir and artfully flips it on its head, approaching her story from a fictional horror lens. This is a challenging read – it’s a relationship fraught with gaslighting, manipulation, and the expectations of what a queer couple “should” look like. In the Dream House is powerful and unforgettable.
Image via Amazon
Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
A book of complexity, cutthroat-ness, and identity crises – Yellowface is the story of two authors who entered the literary scene at the same time. For one author, Athena Liu – the work and the subsequent success just seem to come so easy. She’s got publishing deals, money, and more. For June Hayward, things have been less than stellar. She’s got precious little to show for her efforts.When Athena shockingly and suddenly dies, June, overcome by an act of desperation, steals Athena’s recently written manuscript and claims it as her own. There are obviously many ethical lines crossed in this process, but the root moral problem is that Athena was an Asian author writing about Chinese laborers and June is white. June’s publisher runs with the story – rebranding her as Juniper Song. Juniper (June) is left to convince the world, and herself, of this lie. The stolen story, her profit off an Asian woman’s words, are deserved, right? This thriller peels back layers of discourse on racism, the power of public opinion, and the price of fame and fortune – Scorpios will not want to put it down.
Sagittarius
Fire | Nov 22 - Dec 20
Sagittarius aka ‘The life of the party’, aka ‘The adventurer’, aka ‘The walking human interest piece’. Our Sagittarius friends are filled with fun – the world is their playground. They are inclined to explore and enjoy being seated in the middle of the dinner party table (so they can take part in any and every conversation). They feel a strong sense of right and wrong, and react quickly and heatedly to things that upset them. This Zodiac sign is very rock and roll – books about fame, freedom, and fascinating people are absolutely in their wheelhouse.
Image via Amazon
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
Iconic rock duo Opal and Nev are in talks to reunite again, decades after the band’s shocking breakup. Their heyday peaked in the 70s – Opal was a fierce artist at the forefront of the Afro-punk scene, and Neville was an aspiring singer songwriter who met Opal at an amaetur mic night and convinced her to make music together. The duo started finding their stride in rock n’ roll in New York City – until the band came to a violent breaking point. A competing band, also signed to their record label, started waving a confederate flag at a concert. Opal protests this bravely, but the violence that then ensued leads to a chaotic and deadly result.
Years later, with their impending reunion, Opal and Nev speak with a journalist about the birth of their band and the events that led to their end. As the interviews continue – shocking revelations come to light. The Final Revival of Opal & Nev is a poignant story on race and power that resonates today.
Image via Amazon
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
After intense media scrutiny, questionable tabloids, and a barrage of rampant internet comments – Britney Spears is taking back the narrative of her own life. This memoir serves as a bit of a biographical look at many things Britney has experienced (the intense paparazzi presence, her marriage to Kevin Federline, her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her conservatorship, etc.) but also as a space for Britney to reflect and process the lack of independence she felt in her life and the price she paid for fame. For the people who grew up loving Britney Spears and celebrity memoir fans alike, this is a heavy but inspiring read; one that will have you rooting for Britney to find her joy and freedom too.
Capricorn
Earth | Dec 21 - Jan 19
Truly, Capricorns, I feel like you’re looking for an escape. People born under the Capricorn sign have been adults since they were children. At this point, you’ve been running the rat race since you were 10. When you read, it’s not for self-improvement or to better your skills. You’re already an absolute boss – why would you need to improve upon perfection? I think when Capricorns read, it’s because they’re looking for a brief moment where they can possibly quiet their constantly-running minds. Caps are so grounded, practical, and loyal. Turning to fantasies or coming-of-age stories where a loyal protagonist comes into their own power is what I’d recommend for you.
Image via Amazon
Fireborne by Rosaria Munda
Dragons, revolutions, and romance – the perfect recipe for a perfect Capricorn book. Fireborne is the story of two people who come from completely different backgrounds, but whose childhoods were wound together by fate. Annie’s lowborn family was killed by dragonfire when the revolution began, and Lee’s upper-class family was executed by revolutionaries at the same time. Annie and Lee were sent to grow up in the same orphanage, where their friendship was formed. They train for years and are now competing for the same top spot in the dragonriding fleet. Suddenly, their lives and loyalties are thrown into question when survivors from the overthrown government come forward and attempt to take back the city. Family, duty, and love all come into question as Annie and Lee are tested by the impending war.
Fireborne is the first of the Aurelian Cycle trilogy. The entire trilogy is already published, so you don’t have to wait to tear through the whole series. Perfect for anyone who hates being patient. (Also definitely recommend this book for anyone looking for a great fantasy read after coming off a Fourth Wing high.)
Image via Amazon
Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
War is upon us. The Gods have awoken after years of sleep and have launched an all out battle. Iris Winnow, a young journalist whose main loyalties are to her family, is gunning for a promotion at the Oath Gazette to help take care of them. The person standing in her way? Her rival – Roman Kit (who, coincidentally, is ruthless and very handsome). In the stress of it all, Iris begins writing letters to her brother, who is lost on the front lines of war. Those letters mysteriously disappear, and she begins receiving anonymous responses from none other than her sworn adversary. As Roman and Iris continue to write, their unexpected relationship grows, until hope, love, and heartbreak are the only things left for the two of them to hold onto.
For fans of true enemies to lovers tropes, I want to be transparent that this book is not exactly that – it’s marketed as enemies to lovers, but it’s more of a fantastic romance of two people overcoming great odds to be together. Regardless, it’s still a perfect escape for Capricorns.
Aquarius
Air | Jan 20 - Feb 17
Aquarius – the most original of the Zodiac signs. There is truly no one quite like you! If everyone goes right, Aquarius considers going left. If everyone buys the same Bottega Veneta dupe, Aquarius is fashioning their own purse. Normal is boring for this Air sign. They like a strong opinion, sometimes because they truly believe it, and sometimes because they want to just stand out. While individuality is key for Aquarius, so is community. I suggest science fiction, books with fascinating hot takes, or novels with a strong cast of misfits.
Image via Amazon
Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
Alienation, conspiracy theories, feeling like an outcast – these can all be cornerstones of the Aquarius personality, and they’re all themes that are touched on in Her Majesty’s Royal Coven. Four young women came of age together, took the oath together, and twisted their fates forever when they agreed to join Her Majesty’s Royal Coven. Serving in the HMRC is required of most witches in Great Britain – historically these witches have been in the background of every major moment. They’re the quiet fighters, working to stamp out issues before they reach the rest of humanity.
These four women couldn’t be more different from each other, and decades after taking their oath, find their fates getting twisted together again. When a prophecy of an extremely dangerous child comes to light, the women turn to each other to try and stop fate before it destroys everything they’ve ever known and loved. Juno Dawson explores gender, loyalty, and magic in this fascinating story of friendship and power.
Image via Amazon
Kindred by Octavia E. Butler
Falling through space and time is just as painful, and terrifying, as it sounds in this historical science-fiction novel from renowned author Octavia E. Butler. Kindred is the story of Dana, a young Black woman hustling to become a successful writer in modern-day America. While celebrating her birthday with her new husband, Dana is plucked out of time without warning and dropped in the antebellum South. She stumbles immediately onto a chaotic and panicked scene, a young boy is drowning in front of her. Dana jumps into action, rescuing Rufus – the son of a white plantation owner in the area. Time and time again, Dana is repeatedly pulled back to moments in Rufus’ life. She’s forced into slave quarters to survive, trying to make sense of what or who keeps pulling her back to this jarring and life-threatening time.
This story is gripping and will have readers rapidly flipping through pages just to try and figure out where and when Dana will go next. Kindred is a story that I promise will stay with you for a long time after you’ve closed the book.
Pisces
Water | Feb 18 - March 19
Pisces, I feel like I just want to give you a hug. Similar to our Cancers, Pisces is the emotional/sentimental center of the Zodiac. They contain both a childlike wonder and wisdom beyond their years. Pisces are hopelessly romantic and often stuck in a mental dream world. They’re incredibly imaginative, sensitive, and caring. For Pisces, I recommend the classic Sad girl book genre. Stories that appeal to your emotions and tug on your heart strings will always keep you coming back for more.
Image via Amazon
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Sadie Green and Sam Masur are geniuses and, frankly, superstars. The pair, who first met when they were both incredibly young, reunite by chance on a subway platform in college. It’s freezing and they have places they need to be, but for a moment, Sam and Sadie start playing together again, and it changes everything.
The two begin the game of a lifetime. Before they’ve even left college, they’ve hustled and pushed their way into creating a massively successful video game, Ichigo. By their mid-twenties, they’ve got fame and money, but it can’t save them from tragedy and it cannot stop them from hurting each other. This book is a decades-spanning wild ride that is filled with love and pain and friendship. You won’t be able to put it down.
As a side note – this book also has one of the most beautiful chapters of any book I’ve ever read. You’ll know it when you get there.
Image via Amazon
Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
In France in the 1700s, Addie LaRue is faced with an impossible situation. She’s due to be married and, for the life of her, she cannot. She does not want to be married and can not restrict her life to being a wife and a mother in their small village. She’s desperate, willing to do anything to save herself. She prays and prays and someone answers. Addie makes a deal – she is able to live forever, but no one will ever remember her. She has freedom, but she’s cursed to become a shadow of a person – never fully here, always slipping from people’s minds. That is, until hundreds of years later, when Addie meets someone in a book store who inexplicably remembers.
I just cannot recommend this book enough. Pisces, this book will make you emotional, it’ll make you fall in love, and it’ll keep you dreaming for a long, long time.
Looking for more thoughtful book recommendations? Subscribe to our email newsletter for more amazing book recs.
Header image via Warner Bros. Television
Kylie Sheaffer has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Rewire, and more. She covers technology, psychology, and (her biggest passion) books. Her favorite book is Little Women by Louisa May Alcott, and if you’d like to learn more about her hot-book-takes, you can find her on the Characters Chat podcast.