Here's The Tea On Jeremy Allen White And Rosalía's Dating Life
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Sorry, chef, but Jeremy Allen White is officially off the market. It was recently confirmed via an exclusive source that he is dating the iconic Spanish pop star Rosalía.
Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are going steady.
“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” the source told Us Weekly. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.” Alexa, play "That Should Be Me" by Justin Bieber.
The duo has been sighted side-by-side a few times. TMZ shared photos of them together at a late-October farmer's market and more recently, sharing a smoke break in a parking lot. Romantic!
This budding romance comes after what we call White’s hot boy summer – he was out and about on the streets of Los Angeles amidst his separation from actress Addison Timlin. Throughout their (still ongoing) divorce, White was rumored to be involved with Selena Gomez, thirsting over Alexa Demi on Instagram, and was publicly spotted smooching Ashley Moore. Scroll the timeline below to catch up on Mr. White’s… intriguing behavior.
First, there were the Jeremy Allen White and Selena Gomez dating rumors.
An anonymous submission to DeuxMoi at the beginning of July 2023 set off speculation that the two A-listers were “in touch.” The tip noted that Selena and Jeremy had allegedly met at a Vanity Fair cover shoot and hit it off ever since.
The gossip was neither proved wrong *or* right, though in hindsight, it didn’t hold up too strongly. Not long after rumors began circulating, the Haim sisters posted on Instagram about "single summer," picturing Selena alongside a Taylor Swift-backed girl gang.
Then, a big PDA fest with Ashley Moore.
Things were steaming up on the streets of Los Angeles when Jeremy Allen White was spotted engaging in some serious PDA with model and actress, Ashley Moore. How they met is a total mystery, but seeing them together via paparazzi pictures was jaw-dropping – especially considering Mr. White was seen with his estranged wife and kids the week prior. Yikes!
Next, Jeremy publicly thirsting over Alexa Demie.
He’s at it again! Jeremy Allen White scrolled past a video highlighting Alexa Demie’s new campaign with Calvin Klein and did what any fan would do – he left a comment (though minimal): “Wow.” To publicly show his affection (or rather, attraction) via Instagram is a whole thing in itself. King.
Despite all of this, Jeremy's still been spotted being friendly with his divorced ex.
In what TMZ is calling "the friendliest divorce ever," Jeremy Allen White and his now-ex Addison Timlin have been seen doing family activities together amid his antics. The pair shares two young daughters, which is likely why they're still seeing each other from time to time. Where Jeremy's head is, we can't say for sure, but we do know he's out there acting young, wild, and free.
Sign up for our newsletter for more celeb news!
Lead photos by Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images and Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images.
This post has been updated.
- The 19+ Best TV Shows Of 2023 ›
- Addison Timlin 2023 - Brit + Co ›
- The Bear Season 3 Will Start Production In February 2024 ›
- Your First Look At Jeremy Allen White's New Rom-Com "Fingernails" ›
- Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Finally Spoke On His Relationship With Ariana Grande ›
- ‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott on the New Home Decor Tool You Need to Know About ›
- Moments From The Golden Globes That Made Our Jaws Drop ›
- The Best Summer TV Shows To Add To Your 2023 Watchlist ›
- These Were The Best TV Shows Of 2022 ›
- Every Celebrity Breakup That's Left Us Heartbroken In 2023 ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.