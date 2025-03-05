Your March Horoscope is here...

Love, love, love!

11 Romance TV Shows You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now

romance tv shows on netflix
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

The internet agrees that rom-coms are back (hello Materialists!), but the only thing I enjoy more than watching a romantic movie? Binging a romance TV show. So I rounded up 11 of the best series you can watch on Netflix this weekend (and rewatch before all episodes of Ransom Canyon drop on the streamer!)

Here are the 11 best romance TV shows to stream on Netflix right now.

1. Nobody Wants This

nobody wants this romance tv shows

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Joanne's an agnostic sex podcaster, Noah's a rabbi. Falling for each other doesn't sound too complicated, right? (Wrong). This show is heartfelt, hilarious, and all around sweet. Meet the season 2 cast!

Nobody Wants This stars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, Emily Arlook, Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed.

2. My Life With The Walter Boys

My Life With the Walter Boys season 2

Netflix

After a tragedy changes Jackie's life forever, the city girl moves in with her mom's best friend — and her seven sons. Welcomed into the family, Jackie finds herself particularly pulled between Alex and Cole. Check out the latest season 2 news on this romance TV show.

My Life With the Walter Boys stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Marc Blucas, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Sarah Rafferty, Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs, and Jake Manley.

3. Never Have I Ever

never have i ever romance tv show

Netflix

This coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling covers all the embarrassing parts of first love (and growing up in general, TBH) and Devi navigates love, life, and loss. Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan spills on all the behind the scenes secrets in our exclusive interview!

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and John McEnroe.

4. Love is Blind

love is blind

Netflix

Take a step into reality TV with this groundbreaking romance show. Finding love without ever seeing the other person's face? That's one dating strategy I haven't tried yet.

Love is Blind is hosted by Vanessa & Nick Lachey.

5. Running Point

running point netflix

Netflix

For any Netflix viewers who need more than just romance to get through a show, check out Kate Hudson's Running Point! The series follows Isla, who takes over her brother's role as President of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team. And she's proving you really can work and play.

Running Point stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

6. Geek Girl

geek girl

Netflix

Harriet has never fit in. But that works in her favor when she gets scouted by a London model agent. This romance TV show also has plenty of fashion, and conversations around bullying. Sounds good to me.

Geek Girl stars Emily Carey,Emmanuel Imani, Sarah Parish, Liam Woodrum, Tim Downie, Zac Looker, Jemima Rooper, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Daisy Jelley, and Rochelle Harrington.

7. Bridgerton

bridgerton season 4 first look

StillMoving.Net for Netflix

All's fair in love and writing...and least according to Lady Whistledown. Bridgerton season 4 is coming soon, and until we get new episodes, the marriage of convenience, enemies-to-lovers, and friends-to-lovers plotlines will have to hold us over!

Bridgerton stars Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Harriet Cains, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Madsen, Bessie Carter, and Masali Baduza.

8. XO, Kitty

xo kitty

Netflix

Kitty's taking a lesson from Lara Jean in this To All The Boys I've Loved Before spinoff. But this time, our favorite low-key matchmaker is traveling to Seoul — and learning just how complicated love really is.

XO, Kitty stars Anna Cathcart, Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, Joshua Lee, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, Regan Aliyah, and Noah Centineo.

9. Emily in Paris

camille emily in paris emily gabriel lily collins

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily also moves across the world when she becomes the American face at a French marketing firm. With incredible fashion, a plucky American attitude, and an inability to speak French, Em definitely makes an impression on everyone she meets — including a couple handsome strangers.

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery.

10. Virgin River

Virgin River

Petr Maur/Netflix

If you're still in a cozy mood, press play on this romance TV show about a big city doctor who moves to a small town. Virgin River sounds a little bit like Sullivan's Crossing doesn't it?!

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime.

11. From Scratch

from scratch romance tv show

Philippe Antonello/Netflix

Celebrate Zoe Saldaña's recent Oscar win by watching this super emotional Netflix show. (Warning: you're going to ugly cry!!) The story follows Amy and Lino, who fall in love before a devastating diagnosis changes the course of their lives.

Which romance TV show will you be watching this weekend? Let us know on Facebook!

