So relatable.
'Every Year After' Stars Matt Cornett & Sadie Soverall Share Their Most Embarrassing Crush Stories
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During Brit + Co's exclusive interview with Every Year After season 1 leads Matt Cornett and Sadie Soverall, they spilled on their most embarrassing crush stories. Keep reading to see if you relate.
Matt Cornett played a very memorable game of volleyball.
"I was playing volleyball one time and there was a girl I had a crush on, and she showed up," Matt reveals. "It was a massive group of friends, and I did not know she was coming. I had never met her in person. I had just seen her on other friends' Instagrams."
When it was Matt's turn to play, he knew he could impress her with his volleyball skills. Unfortunately, that's not exactly what happened.
"She comes and sits next to the court and someone sets the ball to me and in my head, I'm like, 'This is the perfect spike. I'm gonna show off. I'm gonna make myself look like a sporty guy,'" he continues. "I jump up and swing to spike the ball, swing as hard as I possibly can, and completely missed the ball. Like I don't even touch the ball. I swing so hard that I spin around on my back and land flat on my back and knock the wind out of myself in front of her. I'm heaving, trying to catch my breath in front of her, and I turn and make eye contact with her, and then turn back. I was like, 'I'm never talking to this girl.'"
And Sadie Sink doesn't regret her embarrassing crush stories!
While it's clear Matt remembers the game very vividly, Sadie admits she has some memories too ("I mean probably like, flying to visit someone that you really like and hanging out with them.") — but she doesn't like to dwell on them.
"I've definitely done my fair share of embarrassing things for a crush," she says. "But I try and think like regret nothing, you know?" That's definitely a good way to live.
Are you a fan of Every Year After? Let us know the most embarrassing thing you've done for a crush on Facebook.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.