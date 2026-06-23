Matt Cornett played a very memorable game of volleyball.

"I was playing volleyball one time and there was a girl I had a crush on, and she showed up," Matt reveals. "It was a massive group of friends, and I did not know she was coming. I had never met her in person. I had just seen her on other friends' Instagrams."

When it was Matt's turn to play, he knew he could impress her with his volleyball skills. Unfortunately, that's not exactly what happened.

"She comes and sits next to the court and someone sets the ball to me and in my head, I'm like, 'This is the perfect spike. I'm gonna show off. I'm gonna make myself look like a sporty guy,'" he continues. "I jump up and swing to spike the ball, swing as hard as I possibly can, and completely missed the ball. Like I don't even touch the ball. I swing so hard that I spin around on my back and land flat on my back and knock the wind out of myself in front of her. I'm heaving, trying to catch my breath in front of her, and I turn and make eye contact with her, and then turn back. I was like, 'I'm never talking to this girl.'"