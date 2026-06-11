Who's in the 'Every Year After' Cast? Meet the Stars of Prime Video's New Summer Romance Show

Every Year After is finally here and it's already the show of the summer. The series, based on Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, has everything The Summer I Turned Pretty superfans love: romance (duh), a coastal lake town in the summer, and more than a few surprises.

I don't want to spoil too many for you though — you'll have to tune into the show (which is on Prime Video now, in case you haven't binged it yet). So for now, let's break down all the characters and the stars playing them.

Meet the Every Year After cast, streaming on Prime Video now.

1. Sadie Soverall as Percy Prime Video In Every Year After, Sadie Soverall (who you'll recognize from Saltburn) takes the lead as Percy. At the beginning of the story, we see Percy return to Barry's Bay a decade after she made the biggest mistake of her life.

2. Matt Cornett as Sam Florek Prime Video High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Matt Cornett plays Sam Florek, Percy's best friend and first love.

3. ​Michael Bradway as Charlie Prime Video Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire) stars as Charlie in the Every Year After cast. Charlie is Sam's older brother and one of Percy's family friends.

4. Aurora Perrineau as Chantal Prime Video We'll also see Kaos star Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, one of Percy's best friends who's a successful lawyer.

5. Joseph Chiu as Jordie Prime Video Joseph Chiu (who you saw in Motorheads) stars as Jordie, an ex-basketball player and owner of the local motel.

6. ​Abigail Cowen as Delilah Prime Video Fate: The Winx Saga actress Abigail Cowen stars as Delilah, another one of Percy's friends who grew up alongside her and the boys.

7. Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek Prime Video We'll also see Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek, Sam and Charlie's mother.

What was your favorite part of Every Year After? Make sure you follow our updates on Facebook and check out our interviews with the cast on YouTube!

This post has been updated.