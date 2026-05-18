I didn't expect that...
The 'Off-Campus' Cast Spills Their Most Embarrassing Date Stories (Exclusive)
Prime Video
By Chloe WilliamsMay 18, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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Off-Campus is the ultimate YA hockey romance show for anyone who loves fake dating, rivals-to-lovers, and unexpected love...but it turns out bringing the story to life had a few spooks as well as smooches. Jalen Thomas Brooks, Antonio Cipriano, and Stephen Kalyn revealed in Brit + Co's exclusive interview that one location they filmed the show at wasn't a college, but was actually an abandoned ... Keep reading
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