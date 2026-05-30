Think Twice Before FaceTiming Your Pet On Vacation, According To A Vet

If you've ever found yourself FaceTiming your dog from a beach chair in Mexico or checking in on your cat from a hotel room in Paris, you're definitely not alone. In fact, pet parents are more attached to their furry babies than ever. According to a recent survey from TrustedHousesitters, 61 percent of pet owners worry more about their pet's well-being than their own enjoyment while on vacation (I can totally relate), and nearly half (48 percent) have video-called their pets while away (Guilty).

But that sweet virtual check-in may not be as comforting as you think.

As searches for "pet separation anxiety" continue to climb, veterinarian Dr. Alex Crow, better known as Dr. Alex from The Net Vet, says FaceTiming your pet can sometimes create confusion and even increase anxiety — especially for dogs.

Here's why FaceTiming can actually stress out your dog.

Vitaly Gariev Videos of dogs reacting to FaceTime calls have become a staple on TikTok. One viral clip shows a dog tilting its head at the sound of its owner's voice, while another captures an excited Golden Retriever jumping around the room after hearing a familiar greeting. Cute? Absolutely. Helpful? Not necessarily. "Dogs rely heavily on scent, body language, and physical presence to understand their environment," says Dr. Alex. "When they hear their owner's voice through a phone but can't locate them, it creates a sensory mismatch." In other words, your dog recognizes your voice and expects to find you nearby. When that reunion doesn't happen, the experience can be frustrating and confusing. "In the brain, this triggers a form of expectation without resolution," Dr. Alex explains. "The dog recognizes the voice and anticipates reunion — but when that doesn't happen, it can lead to confusion or frustration." That confusion may show up as pacing, whining, barking, searching around the house, waiting by the door, or becoming more alert and unsettled after the call ends.

Helena Lopes Cats? They Probably Don't Care. Cat parents can stop feeling guilty about skipped video calls. According to Dr. Alex, cats process the world differently than dogs and are far less likely to care about a FaceTime session. "Cats rely more on scent and environmental familiarity than sound," he says. "Screens don't register as meaningful unless movement triggers their prey instinct." Translation: Your cat isn't upset that you missed your nightly check-in. They're probably napping in a sunbeam and carrying on with their day.

RDNE Stock project FaceTime Can "Reset" Separation Anxiety One surprising concern is that video calls can actually reignite separation anxiety in pets that had already settled into a comfortable routine. "A dog that had settled with a sitter may suddenly start pacing, whining, or going to the door after a call," says Dr. Alex. "It can effectively reset their separation response, reminding them their owner is absent and triggering renewed anxiety." That's especially important to keep in mind during longer trips, when consistency and routine help pets feel secure.

Hoy What To Do Instead If you're heading out of town, experts recommend focusing less on virtual check-ins and more on creating a calm, predictable environment while you're away. "The most important thing is consistency and routine," says Dr. Alex. "Experienced sitters provide continuity of care and a familiar environment, which is far more meaningful to a pet than a virtual interaction." That doesn't mean you have to spend your vacation wondering how your pet is doing. Regular photo updates, videos, and messages from a trusted sitter can offer reassurance without disrupting your pet's routine. So the next time you're tempted to FaceTime your dog from your hotel room, consider skipping the call. As hard as it may be, your pet may actually be happier settling into their routine, and waiting patiently for the real reunion when you walk through the door.

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