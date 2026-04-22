Never one to miss out on a global culinary trend, Trader Joe’s has officially entered the Korean street food arena with their brand-new Potato Cheese Sticks that just hit stores. The new grocery find takes after Korean corn dogs—those massive, skewered blocks of cheese you can often find coated in an excessive layer of breading or pieces of fried potatoes. Viral iterations of the dogs even include Hot Cheeto dust or elote-inspired toppings.

Found in the frozen aisle , the Potato Cheese Sticks are a direct nod to iconic Korean street food . Each stick features a core of melty cheese (rather than traditional hot dog meat) encased in a thick batter . To take things to the next level, the exterior is coated in crispy, golden, fried potato cubes . Think mozzarella sticks-meet-french fries, all fused into one convenient, handheld snack.

The price point is fairly accessible, which is the case with most Trader Joe’s finds. The box of four cheese sticks retails for $4.99. Keep in mind that each stick is appetizer -sized. The best way to prep the Potato Cheese Sticks is to air fry them to ensure the potato layer gets all nice and crispy.

Despite the exciting prospect of bringing Korean street food home for just $4.99, the court of public opinion among Trader Joe’s shoppers is somewhat split so far.

Early tasters took to Reddit to share their (very mixed) thoughts:

“My somewhat picky [14 year-old] loved them, and honestly I thought they were pretty good too…” one user wrote. “The potatoes were crispy on the outside and the cheese and batter was hot and gooey. We had them with Yum Yum sauce and each had 2 as a lazy dad's-out-of-town dinner. She said they are an absolute rebuy.”

“Needs some sort of dipping sauce but good! Tastes almost exactly like the Korean corn dogs I've eaten at Korean Marts or like Mochi Doughnut places,” another shopper said. “The texture is on point for these, I was honestly surprised at how authentic they tasted and felt.”

While several people noted a good experience, others expressed their concerns regarding value and taste:

“Five bucks for nine ounces of food is not in my budget,” one user commented. “It does look good, though.”

“They were ok. A lot of breading,” another person said. “It literally says string cheese on the package too, but honestly I prefer true Korean corn dogs with the beef vs just mozzarella.”