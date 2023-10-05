22 Fashion Week Outfits We're Copying ASAP
Mallory is a New York-based marketer and writer focusing on fashion, beauty, and travel. Prior to joining Brit + Co as Head of Social, Mallory led digital strategy for brands like L’Oreal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. When not scrolling on TikTok, Mallory enjoys binge-watching 90s faves (Buffy and Sabrina forever!), aimlessly walking around the city, and planning her next adventure. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).
Between the tail end of summer and the official start of fall sits the greatest (and most stylish) holiday of them all: Fashion Week. Twice a year, upcoming and established designers alike unveil their very best collections for the season ahead in New York, London, Paris, Milan, and Copenhagen. While the runway is key to knowing what's coming next, the street style *outside* of the shows themselves is the best way to see what you should be wearing right now. And since fashion week (all five of them, to be exact) has just come to a close, and we're left feeling inspired to level up our closets with the best street style trends from fashion week. Ahead, you'll find 22 fashion week outfits to add to your mood board, stat!
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images
The fashion calendar works six months ahead, meaning that all the spring collections are on display during the the fall shows in September. Grace Ghanem (one of our fave granfluencers) dressed in a lively spring print with pops of colorful accessories, closely mirroring what's on the runway.
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
A simple poplin dress goes a long way when styled properly! Pair high socks with loafers for a schoolgirl vibe, and tie it all together with an understated bag in the same color family.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
This showgoer is giving us a master class in mixing prints! To recreate on your own, choose simple prints within the same color family.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
A colorful print is always a good idea! To recreate this look, start with your favorite multi-colored dress and pick a bag that matches one of the hues within the print for some added coordination.
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Office or gym? Maybe both! The beauty of this look is in the versatility. The breathable top for a humid NYC day paired with bright shorts and flats is perfect for running from show to show. Not to mention the twist on wrong shoe theory — these simple nude flats are dressed up with an unexpected pair of clashing red socks.
Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images
These open lace separates are great on their own, but better together! Especially in bold color blocked shades.
Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Another black and white look we love! Dress up your pleated midi with a coordinating off-the-shoulder blouse. It'll keep you cool while giving European summer.
Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Maryling
Plaid is a prep staple, but the pink adds a playful touch. We love the added rosette detail for some extra girly vibes!
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Neutrals can still grab attention in 2023, even at fashion week. The layering here is done well, but it's the luxe caramel jacket that truly sends the look over the edge. The lesson here? Don't be afraid to invest in your outerwear.
Photo by Udo Salters/Getty Images
Let this be proof that a black bodysuit and high-waisted jeans are a winning silhouette for any occasion — even sitting front row at fashion week.
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Lucy Hale showed up in a tweed set and matching bag that we're sure Barbie would approve of. While we're not sure how long Barbiecore will stick around, this look was a great way to test the waters and add just enough pink to create a timeless look (without becoming a meme).
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
We'll let you in on a little secret — monochrome is always in (at least when done right). Pick thoughtfully tailored or intentionally oversized silhouettes (the shape is key here), and then choose a shade you love and fully commit to it.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Slime green may have peaked in 2018, but we've secretly wished for a comeback ever since. And to our surprise, that wish was granted as showgoers leaned into the delightfully fun shade. This is a trend meant to be fun and accessible, so choose an outfit or accessory you feel good in, and get your slime on!
Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Balmain
There's a fine line between stylish and kitsch, and this showgoer keeps things chic with just the right amount of ruffles and bow details. The monochrome definitely helps, too!
Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren
Menswear, grey, and expert tailoring join together to create this brilliant look. We love her commitment to monochrome as well, from the shoes and bag to the turtleneck beneath the suit!
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
So many things to love about this fun and flirty look! The gorgeous chartreuse shade (our favorite for bright spring days), Barbie pink accessories, and lush velvet suit. To recreate, choose an unexpected color for your separates and top off with contrasting accessories.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
We've never met a matching set we didn't like, and this sweet brocade is no exception! Choose a coordinating jacket and pant set, and pair with a coordinating (not matching!) blouse.
Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Roger Vivier
This buttoned-up skirt, jacket and headband combo is giving Blair Waldorf visiting her dad in France. And let's add another vote for the ballet flats + knee-high socks look!
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images for Roger Vivier
We love an office-friendly look! This showgoer keeps her all-black fit interesting by playing with proportions. Start with a sleek pair of pants and top off with an oversized jacket. Bonus points for slitted flairs and metallic lapels!
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images for Roger Vivier
Another shining example of monochrome done right! The skirt suit is unexpected, but the glowing tangerine shade truly brings it to life.
Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images
Who says neutrals are boring? Keep things simple with a white maxi, nude cropped sweated, and black bag — all of which you probably have in your closet already.
Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Everything comes back at some point, but we didn't expect the high-low look to make it's return quite so soon. With classic shades and an elevated silhouette, winning with this polarizing trend is easy.
For all things fashion inspo, sign up for our weekly shopping newsletter!
Mallory is a New York-based marketer and writer focusing on fashion, beauty, and travel. Prior to joining Brit + Co as Head of Social, Mallory led digital strategy for brands like L’Oreal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. When not scrolling on TikTok, Mallory enjoys binge-watching 90s faves (Buffy and Sabrina forever!), aimlessly walking around the city, and planning her next adventure. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).