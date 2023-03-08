12 Granfluencers That Prove Aging Is Fun
It’s easy to believe the underlying message that our beauty and worth depends on our youth. We’re constantly fed tutorials for avoiding wrinkles and gray hair, especially considering the global anti-aging market was worth $62.6 billion in 2021, according to Statista. Somewhere along the way, society decided that growing old, gaining wisdom, and walking through the everyday with your lifelong friends isn’t fun.
These “granfluencers” are here to blow those expectations out of the water.
There is so much beauty to be found in every stage of life, and nurturing your relationships, your mind, and your body will only make it more evident. With whip smart humor, dopamine-inducing closets, and a fabulous fervor, these influencers show us how amazing every facet of womanhood is, no matter how old you are. That is definitely something we aspire to.
What is a granfluencer?
A granfluencer is a social media influencer that is over the age of 50.
Can you be an influencer over 50?
Yes! You can be an influencer at any stage of life, and all of these granfluencers are 50 years old or older.
Are there senior influencers?
Yes, there are plenty of senior influencers that you can follow. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below so keep reading for some instant inspo.
12 Granfluencers To Follow Today
Lyn Slater Ph.D, Iconaccidental
Slater is a writer and activist who is making waves with her chic minimalism and poetic Instagram captions. Exploring themes of family, age, and life itself, her account has us reflecting on our own lives.
@hellochampagneglamma
Champagne Glamma, Hellochampagneglamma
A healthy dose of glam is always a good idea. Champagne Glamma’s furry hats and bold colors consistently inspire us — almost as much as her joyful approach to life.
@msgrandmasgarden
msgrandmasgarden
Learn all kinds of kitchen tips and tricks thanks to these step-by-step videos. If the mouthwatering recipes don’t put a smile on your face, then her invitation to “come on in” definitely will!
Grece Ghanem, greceghanem
Grece is putting a new spin on popular trends with bright colors, pattern mixing, and eye-catching textures. She’s definitely our current inspiration for making a classy and unexpected statement.
Vani Murthy, wormrani
Vani is a founding member of SwmrtBengaluru (a collective looking to adopt sustainable waste management practices), and is moving towards a low-waste lifestyle. Her videos about health, composting, and urban farming are sure to inspire anyone who is looking to do the same!
@akorzen
Annie Korzen, akorzen
With her conversational, welcoming videos, Korzen makes us feel like we’re walking through life with her. She posts everything from games to food to humorous parenting advice, and we’re obsessed with all of it.
@ourfilipinograndma
ourfilipinograndma
With funny skits that hop on all the latest trends, this account will make you feel like you’re sitting in your grandma’s living room. Welcome to the family!
Iris Apfel, iris.apfel
Apfel is a fashion and design icon and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to include her! With a colorful style — and funky glasses — that inspire, as well as her “more is more & less is a bore” mindset, we hope we’re this cool when we’re 101.
Helen Vanwinkle Honey, baddiewinkle
You can tell that everything Honey does is for the sake of having fun, which is exactly the kind of inspiration we need in 2023.
@grandma_droniak
Grandma_droniak
This grandma makes funny videos, “get ready with me” tutorials, and hops on trends like nobody’s business. Not to mention that her hilarious humor could give Gen Z a run for their money.
Bon and Pon, bonpon511
This duo posts their complementary outfits, complete with a breakdown of where they got their pieces and heartwarming captions. Their outfits might take the lead on this account, but the posts also feature fun images from all of their adventures. Can we tag along?
Babs, brunchwithbabs
Babs posts her tips for everything from a chocolate cherry cake recipe to car cleaning tips. All of her advice is super easy to understand and they make us feel like we’re getting life hacks from our own grandma!
