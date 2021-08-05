The Cutest Underwear Brands For Everyday Wear
Is your underwear wardrobe starting to feel kind of, well, sad? Even if you've reached the point in your life where comfort comes first for (most of) your undergarments, even the cutest and comfiest styles fade after a few years of weekly wearing and washing. Since there's nothing like a fun pair of undies to give you a secret source of confidence throughout the day, we've picked out our favorite brands to turn to whenever you need to restock your drawers (pun totally intended).
Parade Re:Play High Rise Thong ($10)
Parade got its status as the ultimate cool-girl brand thanks to signature mesh cutouts and plenty of bright colors to choose from.
CUUP The Bikini ($18)
CUUP has everything you need for elevated yet comfortable undergarments. Build your everyday collection around their briefs in core and seasonal colors.
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Modern Mesh Dip Thong ($8)
Mesh thongs are the epitome of simple yet sexy undies. We love that this line has matching bralettes with the same ethos.
Cosabella Low Rise Thongs (5 for $100)
If your lingerie drawer is in need of a full restock, look no further than a pack of pretty stretch lace thongs.
Savage x Fenty Floral Lace Cheeky ($20)
Spice up your everyday basics with a bright, lacy pair of cheeky panties you can wear from day to night.
Alo Yoga Airbrush Invisible Thong ($14)
Leave it to our favorite legging brand, Alo, to design the perfect pair of no-show thongs for workouts and beyond.
Skims Fits Everybody Full Brief ($20)
Skims promised underwear that would fit and hug every body in all the right places — and they delivered. Once you buy a pair of their *insanely* well-fitting briefs, you'll be back for more.
Negative Underwear Sieve Thong ($30)
Who said everyday underwear couldn't feel elevated? This gorgeous thong proves comfort can be classy, too.
Hanes Boyfriend Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs (4 for $18)
These cute boyshorts can double as your sleep shorts… and, let's be honest, your WFH shorts on off-camera days.
Hanky Panky Versailles Original Rise Thong ($25)
Stretch lace undies are even more fun with a bright, playful pattern.
Aerie No Show Thong Underwear ($9)
It's hard to beat the comfort of our tried-and-true Aerie no show basics, and their inclusive range of neutrals is reason alone to come back for more.
Thinx French Cut ($35)
Trust us: Everyone needs a pair of period panties. You can thank us later.
Skims Cotton Rib Boxer ($32)
Girlfriend boxers make for the perfect borrowed-from-the-boys loungewear look, but are made for your curves.
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Panty ($15)
It doesn't get more classic than a pair of Calvins. Their cotton thong style offers a modern take on a timeless silhouette.
Out From Under Featherweight Boyshort ($10)
Get the seamless look (and feel) from these sleek boyshorts when you need a break from — or prefer to avoid — thongs.
Auden Laser Cheeky Cut ($5)
You can also opt for a cheeky cut for a little more style out of your no-show panties.
ThirdLove Lace High Brief ($28)
Lace side panels add a feminine touch to your briefs, so you can feel fancy wearing them all day and into the night.
