Boxer Shorts Are *The* Trend Of The Summer – Here Are 10 Easy Ways To Style Them
The ultimate micro-trend of the summer seems to be… wearing men’s boxers as shorts. I know it sounds a *little* risqué – sporting undergarments out in the open and all – but the boxer shorts trend is delightfully approachable, easy, and super adorable. Like most other fashion trends I encounter, it first popped off with some TikTok outfit check videos. I was hooked from the first scroll.
In a summer full of record-breaking heat, light, breezy boxers are a godsend. They give you the opportunity to simply wear something that *won’t* suffocate you while you’re already feeling self-conscious about sweating. Aside from being a practical pick, the boxer shorts trend gives you that stylish, effortless, and oh-so desired ‘model off-duty’ look. It’s giving “I just rolled out of bed,” but with a more tailored twist.
How to Style Boxer Shorts
The key to styling the boxer shorts trend is ensuring your ensemble has a healthy mix of different styles. If you opt for a casual, oversized tee atop the shorts, it’s going to look like you’re wearing pajamas – which, technically, is what they are, but the idea is to wear them like they’re not. You want to dress your boxer shorts up a bit! All the girlies are matching their cowboy boots, mini purses, bikinis, button-downs, ballet flats, sneakers (Adidas Sambas, I see you), and blazers with boxer shorts, helping balance out their informal flair. Here are 10 pairs to abide by the boxers shorts trend with creative ways to style them!
Old Navy Soft-Washed Boxer Shorts ($30 / 3-pack)
This multipack of basic boxer shorts hosts cute pinstripe patterns in three different colors. Pair them with a baby tee and Birkenstocks slides (inspired by this adorable casual get-up) for a loungewear-like feel.
Comme Si La Boxer Classica ($65)
These boxer shorts from Comme Si have all the dainty details that elevate their look, like the front label and buttons! The light blue shade could be worn with a denim short sleeve shirt and cowgirl boots for a Western, coastal cowgirl-esque vibe! From there, layer on the gold jewelry and retro sunnies.
Goodfellow & Co Woven Boxers ($15 / 5-pack)
This is a boxer shorts deal *too* good to pass up – I mean, 5 for $3 each? Your summer wardrobe will be full of effortless outfits, thanks to this pack. Wear them with a dainty pointelle tank top and ballet flats for a feminine flair that approaches Balletcore.
Oddli Boxers ($52)
Made sustainably from deadstock fabrics, this Oddli design is any girl's boxer shorts dream. Any of the colors they come in (um, like 17!) could be dressed up with a sporty jacket over a solid tube top, and trendy sneakers or sturdy boots on the feet.
Aerie Poplin High Waisted Boyfriend Boxer ($26, was $35)
The poplin material on these boxer shorts keeps everything feeling light and cool. The neat seaming, pocket, and front label details make them feel less pajama-y, and make them the ultimate candidate to pair with a gauzy white linen button-up.
J. Crew End-on-End Cotton Boxer Short ($40)
Flaunting a sportier fit, these boxer shorts from J. Crew are more than easy to wear. I can see the darker colorway of this pair going *so* well with a white tank and light pink cardigan – and if the sweater gets too warm, you could always tie the sleeves over your shoulders for a preppy take on the boxer shorts trend.
Damson Madder Lemon Boxer Shorts (£50.00)
These speak for themselves, really. The yellow color on these boxer shorts is giving sipping limoncello and laying in the park on sunny summer days – and I'm living for it. The brand offers a matching top that's anything *but* slouchy, making for a more made-up version of the trend.
Urban Renewal Remade Pieced Check Boxer Short ($49)
These patchwork boxer shorts might look funky, but the multiple colors on them make way for endless styling opps and color matching. A graphic baby tee-cowgirl boot-trucker hat combo could do the trick, but you could *also* dress this pair up with a navy blue blazer and loafers!
Sleepy Jones Walt Track Boxer ($38)
You know I had to throw some color in here! These rainbow-covered pinstripe boxer shorts simply scream summer, and will have heads turning towards you (and your fire 'fit) all season long. Black platform sandals and a comfy basic tube top could work beautifully with this pair, since you don't want to overdo it on the patterns.
Pretty Little Thing Pinstripe Double Waistband Boxer Shorts ($14, was $28)
The extra waistband on these boxers ensures your look is soooo comfy! Everyone will be looking to you for style inspo once you pair them with a vintage graphic tee and chunky sneaks.
