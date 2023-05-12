The New Parade Activewear Line Moves With You, No Matter Your Workout Vibe
Parade's coming at you again with their first-ever activewear line, Moves. The collection features an array of pieces in basics and brights to match any workout vibe. Sport some neutrals for low-impact yoga classes and vibrant reds when you feel like running – these designs do it all. The tops and bottoms are crafted with flexible, sweat-wicking material intended to move with you, never against you. Shop the newest Parade collection below!
Flex Cut-Out Bra ($44)
The Flex Cut-Out Bra is a simple sports top – the square neckline makes your workout look flattering and feminine while the bottom band adds visual interest – all while keeping you cool and dry with moisture-wicking materials.
Flex Longline Bra ($44)
TBH, this top alone would give us enough energy to power through any workout. The multicolor swirls are just pure fun and can commend bottoms that match the various hues.
Everyday Racer Tank ($28)
When it comes to working out in comfort, you don't want any extra bells or whistles on your 'fit. This tank is as basic as it gets, with zero distracting logos or tags. It boasts a wide-open arm that allows air to flow through when you're sweating hard.
Flex Bike Shorts ($38)
Bike shorts girls, rise! These act like a second-skin, clinging to your bod in the best ways. We love that this activewear design abandons the middle seam on the front side, so it's most flattering and not distracting. Grab a pair in black, brown, or this sky blue to wear in (and out of) the gym.
Flex Leggings ($58)
We love a good high-waisted legging. This pair from Parade has all the good things: side pockets, a compressive high waist, and fun colors! If you're an on-the-go gal, those pockets will come in especially handy.
Sweat-Wicking Workout Brief ($10)
Parade designed a workout piece in what they do best – underwear! These briefs can't be seen under tight shorts or leggings, thanks to their seamless hem. They'll also keep you cool, calm, and collected with sweat-wicking fabric!
Sweat-Wicking Workout Thong ($8)
If you feel comfier in a thong, the latest activewear line delivers. These are crafted from the same seamless sweat-wicking materials so your workout 'fit doesn't get in the way.
Parade Water Bottle ($15)
Hydration is key when it comes to gettin' your movement in. Snag this Parade bottle to match your look!
How are you working out this season?
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Parade
