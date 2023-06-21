I Tested 10 Brands Of Period Underwear – These Are The Ones To Pick Up For Your Next Cycle
I’m not going to lie – I was hesitant to try period underwear for the first time. How could they not leak? It truly didn’t make sense for me at first, but after testing them out I can confidently say that I am a changed woman. This is one modern invention I can get on board with, and hopefully I can convince you to forgo constantly changing pads or tampons in favor of this (IMO) far simpler option.
Before I jump into the best brands, though, let’s go over the basics. You’re probably wondering:
Wouldn’t period underwear smell?
Period underwear, like pads or tampons, do smell over time. As long as you change them according to your flow, then you’ll be all set.
How does the fabric in period underwear actually catch blood?
The moisture-wicking fabric is made up of thousands of small filaments, all of which trap blood and other liquid and contribute to its “leak-proof” title.
How do I wash period underwear?
When it comes to washing, you can machine wash your period underwear in cold water on a delicate cycle. While you can wash with other items, I prefer not to.
My 5 Top Period Underwear Brands
1. Cora ($30)
These are by far the most comfortable period undies I’ve worn. If I’m being honest I have been using Cora products long before I tried their underwear, but even so these are a game changer.
2. Unders by Proof (starting at $25)
Unders has a style for everyone. Whether you prefer a thong, need a seamless style or rock granny panties (same, BTW), you’ll find the perfect option for you. Oh, and they are super comfortable, too.
3. Knix (starting at $24)
I love all of the seamless options Knix provides. If you’re looking for cute styles and even cuter colors, definitely give these ones a go.
4. Lola ($30)
Even though Cora and Unders are my go-tos, I still enjoyed Lola’s Washable Period Underwear. If you’re on the hunt for a practical, comfortable pair of underwear, Lola is definitely worth the try.
5. Saalt (starting at $27)
Known for their menstrual cups, Saalt recently came out with a variety of undies for any level of flow. Personally, I don’t love the stretch (I want to feel like nothing is moving LOL), they’re still a great leak-proof choice.
There you have it! The five best period undies on the market. Don’t be mistaken – the price is definitely worth the functionality, so give these a go and let me know what you think!
