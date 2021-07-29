The "Outer Banks" Inspired Fashion Trends We Can't Get Enough Of
After the first season of Outer Banks ended with the Pogues scattered and their treasure hunt disrupted, designer Emmie Holmes was tasked with creating story-driven looks that made sense for the characters' personal arcs. "This season was very story-driven with the Pogue style, having set such a strong look for them in season one," Holmes says. "[It] was just more about pulling that into the story of season two and the adventure of season two and complementing the story with our texture and color palette."
Considering that this season takes place in the fall, however, transitioning their wardrobes became a challenge. "I think what people loved so much about their style in Season One was how easy, breezy, summer surf culture it was and that entailed a lot less clothing than you would wear in the fall or at school," she says. "I think there's a way to keep the spirit of it alive and also be layered up."
Not only do this season's costumes make sense for the plot but they're just as versatile and down-to-earth as their season one predecessors. From soaking up the end of summer to back-to-school and work-ready outfits, keep reading for six ways to add Outer Banks style to your wardrobe.
"No Pogue On Pogue Macking"
After returning to North Carolina from the Bahamas, Sarah doesn't have access to her closet. "I wanted to do right by the fans and give them some fun things to emulate because I saw how much fun they had with it last summer, but I also had to take into account what was happening in the story," Holmes says.
She created a look that pulled from Kiara and John B. to create a whole new look for Sarah, including a bikini top with an athletic cut and one of John B.'s button downs as a coverup. "It all came alive and was this new fun look for her that still felt very Sarah Cameron but actually made sense that she was pulling pieces from her friends."
Add To Your Closet: Nail that "Coconut Girl" aesthetic with a showstopping button-down. You can wear it to the beach or tuck it into a pair of cutoffs for a lazy girl Sunday.
Bikini Top
Denim Shorts
"Are You Kidding?"
Not only do tanks and shorts make for a great summer uniform but they're some of the easiest pieces for layering. To keep Kie's summer looks far from boring, Holmes added lots of fun details. "We kept Kiara's head wraps and Sarah and Kiara's layered jewelry, and kept the shoes kind of playful and funky," she says, swapping flip flops and sandals for fun boots and chunky sneakers.
Transform your closet: Find a tank and shorts that are neutral enough to pair with the rest of your closet. Then use your accessories to highlight your favorite colors of the season.
Cropped Tank
"Thank You For Everything"
As Sarah readjusts to her Pogue status, we see some Pogue details (like swapping that fan-favorite 'S' necklace with a bottle cap piece and choosing shorts with frayed edges). "I made sure to harken back to her season one color palette with the whites and creams and pale yellows and soft blues, and it all just created such a vulnerable state for her," Holmes says. "All of a sudden it [goes] from 'Oh, Sarah Cameron looks cute' to 'Oh my gosh, she's not ready for all this.'"
Transform your closet: A long sleeve top will keep you warm on colder nights, but bare shoulders and shorts will keep you from getting overheated. Pick shorts with a variety of different colors to pair with different tops all year long.
Striped Shorts
"It's Him!"
"With Kiara specifically, she became even more so the protector of her group this season," Holmes says. Growing into that role made for a natural shift into stronger layers made up by thicker fabrics. "We toughened up the color palette with her quite a bit into this very earthy, grounded 1970s palette of rusty reds and blacks and mustard. [And] we really made her very strong and no nonsense even more — she always had that spirit to her in season one, but we really got to show it through the clothes this year."
Transform your closet: Pair surfer and graphic tees in neutral tones with your favorite fall denim. Don't forget to accessorize to keep it fresh!
Button Front Jeans
Graphic Tee
"I Have So Much To Tell You"
"In season one, Sarah's color palette was a lot of whites and yellows, really soft yellows, as well as some soft pink. I've pulled those into season two," Holmes says. She kept the tones for Sarah's wardrobe the exact same for one specific reason: "They're a perfect light canvas to show all of what Pogue adventure has done to her! It shows so much mud and dirt and blood. It's just perfect. I mean it highlights it so, so well."
Transition your wardrobe: Adding a cardigan on top of your favorite summer tank will bring it into colder weather, without leaving you chilly. Make your 'fit unique by adding slits to your jean cuffs or doodles on your sneakers.
Bralette Tank
"And We're The Dramatic Ones?"
Holmes has one tip that's her go-to for transitioning summer pieces to fall: layering, accessories, and variation. "We mixed a lot of decades, and we mixed a lot of a lot of silhouettes. I would still use a slightly cropped halter top but pair it with a really heavy wide leg pant and a combat boot," she says. "I think it's all about the layering and making sure that you can keep your summer pieces in the mix as long as you find the thicker fabrics and the [right pieces] to mix with it. It just instantly transforms a piece that you may have only seen as a summertime piece before that."
Transform your closet: Pick a piece made with thicker (but soft) fabric that'll keep you warm without weighing you down.
Sweater Tank
Combat Boots
Cutout Tank
What's your favorite outfit from Outer Banks? Do you have any tried-and-true ways to transition your summer pieces to fall? DM us on Instagram!
