Rihanna Just Made Our Jaws Drop With The New Savage X Fenty Maternity Collection
Despite stepping down as CEO of her beloved lingerie brand, Rihanna just made out jaws drop with new Savage X Fentymaternity collection. As if she doesn't have her hands full stirring up marriage rumors with longtime beau A$AP Rocky, Rihanna seems to effortlessly embody what it means to be a busy mom. We're sure she has her challenges, but she's doing motherhood justice.
Instead of succumbing to the world of mom shamers, she's redefined maternity style and has zero issues taking care of business while pregnant. A part of that business includes championing inclusion for underrepresented communities in media; hence the new Savage X Fenty Maternity collection.
Where did Savage X Fenty's maternity campaign photos appear?
Savage X Fenty posted the mini-carousel of campaign photos to the brand's Instagram account yesterday. It goes without saying, but seeing Rihanna unabashedly breastfeeding her son Rza feels affirming for those who choose to do so.
What's featured in the Savage X Fenty maternity collection?
Based on popular silhouettes, customers can find the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette ($45), the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette($50), and Savage Not Sorry Maternity Bralette($50). They're made of jersey fabric and are designed to be soft so moms who have sensitive, dry, or cracked nipples feel comfortable wearing them. Also, with the option to unhook a latch during nursing sessions, moms won't have to worry about fumbling with a difficult design.
Additionally, the collection features an oversized graphic t-shirt with "Make More Babies" across the front.
What are the sizes?
Like other designs on Savage X Fenty's site, the maternity collection ranges from XXS to 4X.
Why did Rihanna decide to focus on maternity wear for Savage X Fenty?
Image via Savage X Fenty
She told Vogue, "The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys." She went on to say she wants people to know parents can absolutely "channel sexiness and feel good."
Who designed the collection?
Our resident bad gal Rihanna designed Savage X Fenty's maternity collection! You can buy it on the site now. Happy shopping!
It's inspiring to see mothers being represented in media beyond the usual pop culture tropes. Hopefully Savage X Fenty plans to expand its maternity line to include more styles!
What do you think about the new Savage X Fenty maternity campaign photos? Let us know in the comments and like our Facebook page for more updates!
Header image via Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.