Super-Cute Period Underwear That Will Keep Blood Off Your Sheets
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Thinx Modal Cotton Lace Hi-Waist
This pair is great for heavy days and features an extended center panel to keep leaks at bay, front-to-back, making them perfect for sleeping in. The high waist and lace panels are flattering, chic, and also hug your stomach on crampy days.
AerieREAL Period Underwear
These striped period underwear provide just the right amount of comfort *and* protection with its breathable cotton fabric and leak-proof finish. It features a gusset that can hold up to two tampons worth of fluid (!) Plus, it's anti-bacterial.
ModiBodi Seamfree Full Brief
Wear these briefs on moderate or heavy days when you need a pair that won't show underneath a thinner dress or slacks. The smooth recycled fabric feels weightless and the Modibodi tech absorbs blood, pee, and sweat while still leaving you fresh.
The Sleeper by The Period Company
This unexpected period underwear (which looks a lot like biker shorts if you ask us) has five layers of padding to absorb vertical and horizontal flow to make sure you're covered. Whether you're out and about running errands or you're relaxing all afternoon, these are a comfy option.
TomboyX First Line Rainbow Leakproof Bikini
This inclusive underwear line ranges from 3XS to 6X. And even though each pair holds up to eight tablespoons of liquid, they fit just like regular TomboyX underwear! They're also odor-resistant and won't irritate or chafe. Are you sold yet?
Aisle BOOST Brief
Get full coverage with these Aisle briefs that will leave you feeling secure. Not only do they offer period protection, but they also come with a bonus absorbency booster you can tuck into pockets for your extra-heavy days.
Ruby Love Floral Bikini
The versatility of these leak-proof underwear makes them a great option. You can wear a pair on their own or with extra support like a pad or menstrual cup depending on how heavy your flow is.
Modibodi Classic Full Brief
This colorful, artsy pair is made from breathable bamboo so you don't have to worry about sweaty sleeps anymore. The low leg + full butt + high waist combo will ensure you stay protected.
Saalt Leakproof Comfort Thong
You don't have to wear full coverage just because you're on your period. For lighter days or as a backup for your other period products, the stretch fabric (made from sustainable fiber from renewable beech wood) is lightweight and super soft.
Hanes Comfort, Period. Boyshort 3-Pack
The moderate leak protection you get from these pairs of period underwear also works for postpartum bleeding or weaker bladders, making it a great option for a variety of life stages. The moisture-wicking fabric features a stain blocker and an odor guard to leave you feeling confident.
Thinx Modal Cotton Boyshort
For full coverage, go for a boyshort that has extra length. The Modal Cotton is eco-friendly, breathable, and supersoft, *and* it features an extended gusset for even more coverage. Sign us up.
Pair These Extras With Your Period Underwear
Enuf Complete Cycle Support
Apply this CBD balm to areas that are cramping, sore, or achy for some relief during your cycle. The day and night suppositories help ease discomfort and inflammation and help you relax and sleep.
BloomPads Reusable Liners
If you use liners on your lighter days or as extra protection with a menstrual cup on heavier days, swap your disposable liners for these reusable ones. It's better for the Earth, and they're more colorful so it's a win-win.
Saalt Menstrual Cup
Menstrual cups require some getting used to if you've never used them before, but once you get the hang of them, they're great. Not only are you cutting down on disposable products, but you also get to know your cycle more intimately. Plus, you don't have to worry about toxic shock syndrome like you do with tampons.
Aisle Maxi Pad
These babies can handle your heaviest period *and* they come in colorful and cute patterns? We're on board. The snaps are user-friendly and ensure the pad isn't going anywhere.
Do you have a pair of period underwear that you swear by? Let us know on Twitter and check out our Instagram and email newsletter for more health and wellness content.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Best Underwear For Women — Parade, Skims - Brit + Co ›
- 6 Body-Positive Lingerie Companies You'll LOVE - Brit + Co ›
- This Is the Only Pair of Underwear You'll Wear This Summer - Brit + Co ›
- 4 New Ways to Make Your Period Suck Less - Brit + Co ›
- This Underwear Is Designed to Help You Have a Better Period - Brit ... ›
- 5 Period Panties (Other Than Thinx) You Didn't Know You Needed ... ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!