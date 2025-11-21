Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

We can't get enough!

The 6 Must-Watch Food Reality TV Shows You Can't Miss

Channel 4/Netflix
Nov 21, 2025
It's a family tradition in my household that whenever we're going through chaotic, stressful times, we take a break from life and tune in to our favorite food-related reality shows. There's escapism in any TV show, but if you're a food lover like me, the best way to feel better when life gets you down is going on a cooking show binge (besides the best Christmas rom-coms, of course). Sometimes, we'll even try to mimic the episode's winning dish (and fail miserably in the process.)

If you're also addicted to these feel-good shows (as well as the occasional high-stakes kitchen drama), here are the best food-centric programs on TV right now.

Is It Cake?

is it cake

Netflix

In this unique reality series, contestants have to bake a cake that looks identical to real-world objects, such as stone sculptures, tennis shoes, and suitcases. Each episode crowns a winner and rewards them $5,000. Those who compete in the finale have the chance to win $50,000. This series is the ultimate feel-good program, and it fills me with awe at how many creatives exist in this world. Pure culinary artwork, if you ask me!

Some of the best Is It Cake cakes include: the famous Doc Marten Boot, the Mona Lisa painting, and the toy carousel.

Nailed It

Nailed It food reality tv shows

Netflix

Nailed It is the perfect medicine if you need a good laugh. The contestants are all amateurs who try their best to replicate challenging recipes well beyond their wheelhouse. I personally love the series for the feel-good spirit and the laugh-out-loud final results that are beyond meme-worthy. Comedic gold!

Top Chef

top chef

David Moir/Bravo

Top Chef is easily one of the best cooking shows in the history of food-related reality TV, due to the high-stakes drama, cut-throat chefs, and elaborate recipes that'll make your mouth water. It's like taking the drama of The Sopranos and the culinary talent of Barefoot Contessa, and fusing them into one unforgettable reality show that's been making waves for decades now.

Chef's Table

Chef's Table

Netflix

One of the reasons I adore Chef's Table so much is that we truly get to delve into the lives of the chefs in a way that has never been done before on these cooking shows. We learn about the trajectory of each culinary mastermind and what led them to craft the dishes they're working on today. It's the perfect heartfelt series to tug at your heartstrings while simultaneously making your mouth water. What more can you ask for out of a cooking series?

​The Great British Bake Off

\u200bThe Great British Bake Off

Channel 4/Netflix

Here's another effortlessly bingeable reality show featuring amateur chefs who take on some of the most complex recipes that only the pros can handle. Will they be able to pull it off, or will the kitchen go up in flames beforehand?

​MasterChef

massterchef food reality tv shows

FOX

Last but not least, we have MasterChef, featuring the one and only Gordon Ramsay. It's hands down my favorite on this list due to Ramsay's signature take-no-prisoners judging style, where he refuses to hold back on the contestants. While watching, you become so invested in the contestants' challenges that you begin to feel like you're a part of the competition yourself.

Which series are you most excited to binge next? Check out our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more updates on your favorite TV shows.

