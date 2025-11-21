We're about to enter the most magical time of year! Snowflakes will be falling (if we're lucky!), and all our favorite streaming services are going to be bursting with rom-coms full of Christmas cheer. Whether you're more into small-town love stories or meet-cutes involving spilled hot chocolate on ugly holiday sweaters, there's something out there for everyone!

With so many holiday movies to choose from and so little time, it can sometimes feel like an impossible task to pick the best Christmas rom-coms to watch. So, here is a narrowed-down list of festive films to add to your watch list. Grab your fluffiest blanket, and throw one of these entertaining movies on!

Scroll to see all of our favorite Christmas rom-coms in 2025!

Netflix Love Hard Starring Nina Dobrev as Natalie Bauer, a writer from L.A., and Jimmy O. Yang, who plays Josh Lin, this movie somehow turns catfishing into something of a Christmas miracle. After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, Natalie travels 3,000 miles to surprise her online crush for Christmas. But when she arrives, she realizes that he is not at all who she thought he'd be. They end up striking a deal: he'll set her up with the man whose photo he used if she agrees to pose as his girlfriend for the holidays. Surely, it's an air-tight plan with no room for error. What could go wrong?

New Line Productions Four Christmases Kate and Brad, played by Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn, are an unmarried couple who both have divorced parents. As a result, they have to attend four different family events on Christmas Day after their vacation plans fall through. The stress from multiple holiday family gatherings puts quite a strain on their relationship. Will Christmas save them or break them apart?

Netflix Hot Frosty After Kathy (played by Lacy Chabert, the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies), a recently widowed diner owner, puts a scarf around a snowman, he magically comes to life. Of course, he isn't wearing any clothes, so she can see just how chiseled and attractive he is. At first, Kathy isn't convinced that her new hot friend, Luke, is a real snowman, but everyone else around her seems to have no trouble accepting this. He helps her get over her grief and find love again.

Netflix Our Little Secret In this delightful Christmas rom-com, Lindsay Lohan and Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding play bitter exes who decide that they must keep their dating history a secret after discovering their respective new partners are siblings. It definitely makes for some hilarious holiday shenanigans at a dysfunctional family gathering.

Netflix Holidate Two strangers, played by Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, are tired of being single on the holidays while surviving their families meddling in their love lives. They ultimately agree to be each platonic plus-ones for every holiday gathering. In theory, it seems like a great idea that solves all their problems, but what happens when they catch real feelings along the way?

Netflix The Merry Gentlemen This rom-com is not your traditional Christmas movie, as it's a little on the steamier side, what with all the pecs and pelvic thrusts. In an attempt to save her family's small-town nightclub, a former Broadway dancer (Britt Robertson) plans an all-male, Christmas-themed event. The star of the show is the local handyman (Chad Michael Murray). Slowly but surely, they start falling for one another.

Netflix Christmas Inheritance Big city meets small town in Christmas Inheritance. Ellen Langford, an ambitious socialite heiress, must return to the charming small town where she grew up to deliver a special Christmas card to her father's former partner. It's the only way she can inherit her father's company. A snowstorm leaves her stranded at the cozy town inn, so she begins to embrace the holiday spirit, since what else is there to do out there? As she's getting her Christmas on, she comes to see that life is about more than just corporate takeovers and, well, designer outfits.

Netflix Meet Me Next Christmas While stuck at an airport lounge on Christmas Eve, a woman named Layla meets the man of her dreams. They agreed to reconnect next year at a Pentatonix concert in New York City. The problem is that the concert sells out, so Layla rushes around the city with an attractive broker/concierge to find a ticket. It's a wild goose chase that'll have you waiting with bated breath to see if they can actually pull it off.