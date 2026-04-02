The promise of an ice-cold can of Diet Coke stowed away in my fridge exclusively for a mid-day drink break is, honestly, one of the best feelings of all time—the crack of the tab, the tiny fizzing bubbles, the godly first sip. Gen Z internet dwellers have coined this exact divine experience as a ‘fridge cigarette.’

But why ‘cigarette’? Below, I break down the viral trend. Plus, read on for my very Gen Z take on how a fridge cigarette ritual can benefit you.

#dietcoke ♬ Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift @reallyrachelreno time for a crispy ciggy in the summer @Diet Coke #fyp What is a fridge cigarette? It actually has nothing to do with smoking. The term first stemmed from a viral TikTok video posted by @reallyrachelreno . The caption reads: “Overheard someone call a Diet Coke a ‘fridge cigarette’ and nothing’s been more true to me since.” Essentially, a fridge cigarette is a crispy can of cold Diet Coke (it must be canned—bottled soda just doesn't hit the same), but it’s really much more than that.

Ashlin Nuncio / Dupe At its core, a fridge cigarette is not too dissimilar to an actual cig. It’s a reprieve from the pressures of everyday life and is especially soothing for workers committed to demanding eight-hour days. Sipping one can feel like a ritualistic smoke break, addressing cravings and providing a quick pick-me-up.



Sash Gabriel / Dupe Beyond plain Diet Coke, fridge cig enjoyers have gone as far as customizing their drink with shots of espresso, vanilla cold foam, and lemon wedges to make each sip that much more thrilling. Just like ‘little treat’ culture, fridge cigarettes make the mundane exciting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life with Hannah Hanley (@drinkswithhannah) As a member of Generation Z (proudly!), the use of the term ‘fridge cig’ makes total sense to me. Sans smoking, full-on fun. I myself have partaken in the near-daily tradition of an afternoon Diet Coke and discovered the real benefit. Having a fridge cig almost forces my busy schedule to stand still, even for a fleeting moment. If you could use a dose of mindful quiet amid the chaos life throws your way, a fridge cig might be needed.

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