A Targaryen Takeover: Everything We Know About the New 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

Game of Thrones fans, prepare your dragon-glass—the beloved franchise is finally making the leap from the "small screen" to a full-blown theatrical experience. While the original series premiered on HBO Max back in 2011 and became a global phenomenon, the world of Westeros has always felt too big for just a living room TV. Despite a final season that left many fans feeling colder than a White Walker (we’re still processing that Daenerys twist), the hunger for more "Fire and Blood" is clearly higher than ever.

Following the massive success of the prequel series House of the Dragon, Warner Bros. is doubling down on the Targaryen dynasty. This new film won't just be a "long episode"; it is being developed as a "mammoth, Dune-sized feature film" designed specifically for the cinema. It’s a bold move that signals a new era for George R.R. Martin’s universe—one where the epic scale of dragon warfare finally gets the IMAX treatment it deserves.

Here's everything we know about the new Games of Thrones movie.

​What Will The Game of Thrones Movie Focus On? IMDB House of Targaryen, it’s your time to shine. House Targaryen, it’s your time to shine. According to Variety, the film will center around the legendary Aegon’s Conquest. While House of the Dragon showed us the family's internal civil war, this film travels back even further—roughly 300 years before the original series—to show how Aegon I and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, first united six of the Seven Kingdoms. While the HBO series often alludes to the origins of Daenerys Targaryen’s House of Valyrian blood, we never got to see a full origin story on screen. Fortunately, the movie will unveil the truth behind the fascinating family dynasty, with a particular focus on Aegon. The real stars of the big screen will likely be the three massive dragons that made the conquest possible. Fans can expect to see: Balerion the Black Dread: Aegon’s mount, whose wings were said to blot out entire towns.

Aegon’s mount, whose wings were said to blot out entire towns. Meraxes: Rhaenys’s dragon, known for her golden eyes and silver scales.

Rhaenys’s dragon, known for her golden eyes and silver scales. Vhagar: Visenya’s dragon (whom fans will recognize from House of the Dragon as a "senior citizen," but here she'll be in her prime). The film promises to unveil the truth behind the fascinating family dynasty, trading the "madness" of later years for the raw power and political brilliance that built the Iron Throne.

​Who Is The Writer/Director of The GOT Film? Getty The creative force behind the highly anticipated Game of Thrones film is none other than Beau Willimon, best known for his Netflix original series House of Cards, and Andor. Acclaimed for his biting wit and brilliant dialogue, you just know he can handle the high-stakes political maneuvering that Game of Thrones fans expect. Apparently, he has already reportedly submitted a script, which means the project is moving faster than most expected.

​Are the Casting Details Announced? IMDB You might be wondering if we’ll be seeing Emilia Clarke again as Khaleesi. Will we see a reunion of the GOT alumni for the upcoming film? While we likely won't see Emilia Clarke because the film is set centuries before the happenings of the Game of Thrones series, we will see the "original" versions of some of our favorite characters—Aegon, Visenya, and Rhaenys. Instead, we’ll get a batch of new actors, but casting details have yet to be announced since the film is so early in development.

​When Can We Expect a Premiere Date? IMDB It’s currently unknown when the movie will premiere. A potential merger between HBO Max and Paramount could shift deadlines. Still, who’s ready for a 'GOT' movie?

