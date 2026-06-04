Don’t get me wrong — I love the coastal grandmother trend just as much as I love an all-weekend Nancy Meyers marathon. Give me all the crisp white linens and sun-drenched rooms! But if you’re ready to trade that breezy grandmother energy for something a bit sleeker, we are officially obsessed with the new "Modern Coastal" look.

LA-based designer Christine Vroom masters this aesthetic by beautifully marrying California modern minimalism with subtle beachy warmth. Guided by a "beauty meets function" philosophy, Christine shares her favorite designer secrets to give your home an elevated, fashion-forward summer refresh.

Here's how to master the new "modern coastal" decor trend.

Start With A Crisp White Paint Photo by Sara Tramp for Christine Vroom Design Superwhite by Sherwin Williams A clean canvas is the ultimate secret weapon for bouncing natural light around your space, giving it that instantly fresh, modern-coastal energy. That said, finding the perfect white paint can feel overwhelming—and pick the wrong undertone, and your walls can easily look stark-cold or accidentally yellow. Christine’s ultimate go-to shade? Superwhite by Sherwin Williams. It delivers a perfectly bright, crisp backdrop without feeling sterile. Just be sure to test a swatch in your own home first, as the color will shift depending on your room's unique lighting!

Layer in a "Breezy" Neutral Palette Photo by Sara Tramp for Christine Vroom Design Once your crisp white foundation is set, it’s time to layer in the tones that bring that signature coastal warmth to life. The secret here is keeping the palette effortlessly relaxed and sophisticated—not overly themed. "I would recommend whites, creams, greige, and taupe, and then adding in some soft blues and/or navy," Christine suggests. "Keep it really easy breezy with your palette."

Layer in Rich, Organic Textures Photo by Sara Tramp for Christine Vroom Design To prevent a crisp white space from feeling cold, you need texture—and lots of it. The key to the modern coastal look is keeping these earthy elements edited so the room feels curated, not cluttered. "Incorporate small doses of natural textures like hemp, wovens, rattan, and jute, which add a little bit of that organic, beachy feel without going overboard," says Christine. That texture rule applies to your floors, too. Swap out loud patterns or heavy traditional carpets for something minimal and organic. "Maybe it's a cozy shag, a jute-and-wool blend, or even a simple textured neutral," Christine adds. A blended rug gives you the best of both worlds: the relaxed aesthetic of natural fibers with the underfoot softness of wool.

Swap in Mindful Coastal Art Photo by Sara Tramp for Christine Vroom Design Don’t worry — bringing beachy art into your home doesn’t mean tracking down pastel seashell prints or neon '80s sunsets. The modern approach is all about subtle, calming visuals that whisper "coastal" rather than shout it. "Coastal art, beach photography, and tone-on-tone paintings can bring a really calming sense throughout your space," says Christine. Look for abstract shorelines, muted ocean photography, or textured linen canvases that add depth while keeping your walls looking sophisticated and clean.

Add Faux Or Live Botanicals Pottery Barn Faux Olive Trees Bringing the outdoors in is a crucial element of California design, adding life and movement to a neutral room. To capture that effortless indoor/outdoor flow, Christine recommends introducing statement greenery like eucalyptus branches or a structural palm. If you don’t have a green thumb, don't worry—the market is full of incredibly realistic faux options, like this gorgeous potted olive tree from Pottery Barn. Prefer the real deal? Just ensure whatever tree or plant you bring home was specifically grown to thrive indoors so it stays lush and vibrant.

Elevate with Architectural Details & Window Treatments TwoPages Natural Jute Woven Wood Shades If you really want to lean into that high-end, designer-led aesthetic, think about the surfaces that frame your room. Bringing in subtle textures on your walls and windows adds immediate depth and architectural interest. "If your budget allows, add wall treatments like shiplap or a grasscloth wall covering," says Christine. To complement those organic wall textures, introduce a classic, tailored print—like a fresh linen stripe—on your textiles. Then, top off the look with a natural window covering to tie the entire room together. I am personally obsessed with these jute woven shades from TwoPages; they filter the sunlight beautifully while adding that final, effortless layer of modern coastal texture.

Anchor the Space with Sophisticated Coastal Blues McGee & Co. McGee & Co. Fletcher Sofa While the modern coastal aesthetic relies heavily on crisp whites and warm neutrals, the right splash of blue brings the entire look together. The beauty of this palette is its versatility—you can draw inspiration from anywhere, whether it’s the clarity of crystal-clear aqua waters or the moody depth of the deep dark sea. To make the trend feel contemporary rather than themed, look for a major statement piece to ground the design. Choosing a foundational item like the McGee & Co. Fletcher Sofa in a muted, neutral blue perfectly anchors the living room, adding a sophisticated layer of color while keeping the overall vibe entirely serene.

Maximize and Flood the Room with Natural Light Wayfair Bay Isle Home Bamboo Woven Pendant Light No modern coastal space is complete without an abundance of sunshine. To truly capture that breezy, sun-drenched California atmosphere, you want to let in as much natural light as humanly possible. "Use simple white linen drapes to frame windows and either French or sliding doors to let the natural sunlight pour in," says Christine. How to light up the look: The Windows: Keep window treatments lightweight and airy. Crisp white linen panels frame the view beautifully without blocking the sun's rays.

Keep window treatments lightweight and airy. Crisp white linen panels frame the view beautifully without blocking the sun's rays. The Fixtures: To complement the daytime sun, hang a statement light fixture made from organic materials. The Bay Isle Home Bamboo Woven Pendant Light adds the perfect touch of texture overhead. When you blend endless natural light with a classic blue kitchen island and a crisp white-on-white backdrop, you get the modern take of our absolute coastal decor dreams.

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