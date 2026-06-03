Mark your calendars, because the countdown is officially on: Amazon Prime Day is officially dropping June 23–26! Get ready for four days packed with millions of exclusive deals, major brand launches, and lightning-fast savings with new discounts dropping as often as every five minutes.

While the main event is still a few weeks away, you don’t actually have to wait to start saving. Amazon just unlocked massive early Prime Day deals across fashion, beauty, tech, and home, giving members a head start on summer's biggest shopping event. From viral skincare tech to major kitchen upgrades, we’ve rounded up the best early deals you can add to your cart right this second—including a few gems at a whopping 50% off.

Here are trending early discounts to score before they sell out!

Amazon Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds (-17% off) Whether you're working from a bustling coffee shop, squeezing in a workout, or tuning out distractions on a flight, Apple AirPods 4 make it easy to stay immersed in what you're listening to. Active Noise Cancellation helps block unwanted background sounds, while Transparency Mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings when needed. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, these wireless earbuds deliver crisp audio, Personalized Spatial Audio for a more immersive listening experience, and a comfortable, lightweight fit. The USB-C charging case supports wireless charging, making it easier than ever to keep your earbuds powered up and ready to go.

Amazon GreenPan Frost Ice Cream Maker & Slushie Machine (-38% off) Turn your kitchen into an ice cream shop with this versatile appliance that whips up everything from creamy soft serve and frozen yogurt to fruity sorbets, milkshakes, and frozen cocktails—all without the hassle of pre-freezing bowls. With six preset modes, seven texture options, and treats ready in as little as 15 minutes, it's perfect for spontaneous dessert cravings and family movie nights alike. Even better, the self-cleaning function makes cleanup a breeze, so you can spend more time enjoying your homemade creations and less time at the sink.

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carry-On Luggage (-36% off) Whether you're heading out for a weekend getaway or catching a long-haul flight, the Samsonite Freeform Carry-On is designed to make travel a little smoother. This lightweight hardside suitcase features durable construction, 360-degree spinner wheels that glide effortlessly through airports, and an expandable design for those inevitable vacation purchases. The TSA-approved lock adds peace of mind, while the sleek navy finish gives it a polished, timeless look. Frequent travelers and occasional jet-setters alike will appreciate its combination of durability, maneuverability, and smart organization.

Amazon Chefman Air Fryer (-42% Off) For anyone who wants crispy, satisfying meals without heating up the entire kitchen, the Chefman 4-Quart Air Fryer is a countertop hero. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, apartments, or quick family meals, while Hi-Fry Technology helps deliver extra-crispy fries, chicken tenders, veggies, and more. Easy-to-use touchscreen controls and four convenient presets take the guesswork out of cooking, and the nonstick basket is dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. Consider it your shortcut to weeknight dinners, snacks, and side dishes in minutes.

Amazon Oura Ring 4 (-20% off) Dad gift? The Oura Ring 4 combines sleek jewelry-inspired design with powerful health tracking, monitoring everything from sleep quality and daily activity to stress levels and health insights. Its built-in AI Advisor helps translate your data into personalized recommendations, while a battery life of up to eight days means less charging and more living. Compatible with both Android and iOS, this rose gold ring is a stylish way to stay in tune with your body—day and night.

Amazon iRestore LED Face Mask (-50% off) Bring spa-level skincare home with the iRestore LED Face Mask, a high-tech beauty tool designed to support a brighter, more radiant complexion. Featuring 360 LEDs and a combination of red, blue, and infrared light therapy, this hands-free mask targets concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven-looking skin. Comfortable enough to wear while relaxing, reading, or catching up on your favorite show, it makes it easy to add a little self-care to your routine. Consider it a glow-boosting upgrade for anyone looking to elevate their skincare game.

Amazon CAROTE 21-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set (-32% off) A fresh cookware set can instantly upgrade your cooking experience. The CAROTE 21-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set includes everything you need for everyday cooking, from weeknight pasta dishes to weekend brunches. The nonstick ceramic coating helps food release easily while making cleanup a breeze, and the PFAS-free design offers added peace of mind. Compatible with induction cooktops and designed with a sleek, modern look, this versatile set is a smart upgrade for new homeowners, apartment dwellers, or anyone ready to retire mismatched pots and pans.

Amazon BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner (-13% off) I love my BISSELL! For pet owners, parents, and anyone prone to the occasional coffee spill, the BISSELL Little Green Mini is a cleaning MVP. This compact deep cleaner tackles stains and messes on carpets, upholstery, area rugs, and even car interiors with impressive power for its size. The included Tough Stain Tool helps lift stubborn spots, while the HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool makes cleanup after use quick and easy. Lightweight and easy to store, it's one of those practical home gadgets you'll be glad to have on hand when life's little accidents happen.

Amazon Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser (-20% off) Give your oral care routine an upgrade with the Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser. This rechargeable, portable device uses a powerful stream of water to help clean between teeth and along the gumline, making it especially helpful for people with braces, implants, crowns, or sensitive gums. Its compact, waterproof design is perfect for small bathrooms and travel alike, complete with a travel bag and four interchangeable tips. ADA Accepted and easy to use, it's a simple way to achieve a fresher, cleaner-feeling smile every day.

Amazon WONDERBOOM 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (-30% off) Small enough to toss in your beach bag but powerful enough to keep the party going, this speaker delivers surprisingly big sound in a compact package. With balanced 360-degree audio, punchy bass, and a wireless range of up to 131 feet, it's made for everything from backyard barbecues to pool days and camping trips. The waterproof, dustproof design even floats, so you don't have to panic if it takes an unexpected dip. Durable, portable, and endlessly fun, it's the kind of speaker that turns any gathering into an instant summer soundtrack.

Amazon Wavytalk Updated Version Thermal Brush (-33%) Want more volume? Skip the salon appointment and recreate that coveted bouncy blowout at home with the Wavytalk Thermal Brush. Designed to smooth, shape, and add volume in one easy step, this 1.5-inch ionic thermal brush helps create soft curls, polished ends, and that just-left-the-salon finish. The heated barrel glides through hair to reduce frizz and boost shine, while the lightweight design makes styling feel less like a workout. With dual voltage for travel and a user-friendly design, it's a beauty tool you'll reach for whenever your hair needs a little extra oomph.

Amazon roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo (-36% off) Take one chore off your to-do list with this smart cleaning companion combines that powerful suction with mopping capabilities to help keep floors looking spotless with minimal effort. Features like LiDAR navigation and multi-level mapping allow it to efficiently navigate your home, while the dual anti-tangle system is especially helpful for households with pets or long hair. Self-charging and designed to clean on a schedule, it's the kind of time-saving gadget that makes coming home to clean floors feel effortlessly luxurious.

Amazon KnifeSaga Kitchen Knife Set (-45% off) Whether you're meal-prepping for the week or hosting a dinner party, a quality knife set can make all the difference. The KnifeSaga 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set combines sleek style with everyday functionality, featuring premium Japanese high-carbon stainless steel blades designed for precision slicing, dicing, and chopping. The beautiful acacia wood block keeps everything organized on your countertop, while the built-in sharpener helps maintain a razor-sharp edge with minimal effort. It's a practical upgrade that makes cooking feel a little more enjoyable—and your kitchen look a lot more polished.

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