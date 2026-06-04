We're falling in love this year, y'all.
Already Finished 'Off-Campus'? Here Are 9 New Romance Shows To Watch This Summer
Anna Kooris/Netflix
By Chloe WilliamsJun 04, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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I will forever be grateful to The Summer I Turned Pretty for reviving the romance show genre — and 2026 has so many incredible romance shows on the way. I consider myself a fangirl before I consider myself a reporter, so I did a deep dive into all the romance shows coming this year you don't want to miss. Consider this your one stop shop for all things yearning.Here are the best new romance shows ... Keep reading
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